Eleven US troops had to be medevaced for brain injury after the Iran strike — as Trump was tweeting ‘all is well’

In the immediate aftermath of the Iranian ballistic missile strike against two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops, President Donald Trump took to Twitter assuring the American public that “all is well.”

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

But as it turns out, all was not well. According to Defense One, eleven U.S. troops were in fact injured in the strikes — and had to be airlifted for treatment for traumatic brain injury.

“As previously stated, while no U.S. service members were killed in the Jan. 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed,” said a spokesman for the U.S. military command in Baghdad on Thursday.