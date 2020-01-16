Quantcast
Connect with us

Eleven US troops had to be medevaced for brain injury after the Iran strike — as Trump was tweeting ‘all is well’

Published

12 mins ago

on

In the immediate aftermath of the Iranian ballistic missile strike against two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops, President Donald Trump took to Twitter assuring the American public that “all is well.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But as it turns out, all was not well. According to Defense One, eleven U.S. troops were in fact injured in the strikes — and had to be airlifted for treatment for traumatic brain injury.

“As previously stated, while no U.S. service members were killed in the Jan. 8 Iranian attack on Al Asad Air base, several were treated for concussion symptoms from the blast and are still being assessed,” said a spokesman for the U.S. military command in Baghdad on Thursday.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Eleven US troops had to be medevaced for brain injury after the Iran strike — as Trump was tweeting ‘all is well’

Published

12 mins ago

on

January 16, 2020

By

In the immediate aftermath of the Iranian ballistic missile strike against two Iraqi bases housing U.S. troops, President Donald Trump took to Twitter assuring the American public that "all is well."

All is well! Missiles launched from Iran at two military bases located in Iraq. Assessment of casualties & damages taking place now. So far, so good! We have the most powerful and well equipped military anywhere in the world, by far! I will be making a statement tomorrow morning.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 8, 2020

Continue Reading

2020 Election

These 6 GOP senators have negative approval ratings — threatening Republican control in 2020

Published

33 mins ago

on

January 16, 2020

By

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) may not be in control of the body following the 2020 elections. In fact, he might not even be a senator.

On Thursday, Morning Consult released a new poll on all 100 senators, based on 494,899 interviews with voters. The survey had some major red flags for Republicans hoping to hold control of the chamber in 2020.

President Donald Trump's impeachment trial is putting enormous pressure on vulnerable Republicans, Morning Consult's Eli Yokley explained.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mitch McConnell is no longer the most unpopular senator — now it’s Susan Collins

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 16, 2020

By

For years, the most unpopular senator in Morning Consult rankings has been Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). It's hard to love Senate leadership — to the Democrats, he is the face of evil, and to Republicans, his every failure to deliver on a specific policy counts against him.

But according to the latest rankings, that title no longer belongs to McConnell. Instead, the most unpopular senator is now Maine's Susan Collins:

NEW: Our latest Senate approval rankings are live. I took a look at the most vulnerable lawmakers:• Susan Collins is now the most unpopular senator (taking that distinction from McConnell) #MESen• Martha McSally is taking heat from all sides. #AZSenhttps://t.co/wrRoXIv3UT pic.twitter.com/kJqA6ar0Rb

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image