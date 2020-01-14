Elizabeth Warren calls for investigation into legality of Trump tipping off Mar-a-Lago guests to Suleimani’s killing

Elizabeth Warren is calling for financial regulatory agencies to investigate whether President Trump broke the law when he told guests at his Mar-a-Lago resort to expect something “big” in response to Iran’s killing of an American contractor in Iraq, The Daily Beast reports.

“Individuals who were guests at President Trump’s resort may have obtained confidential market-moving information,” a letter Warren sent to agencies read. “These private individuals … would have had the opportunity to obtain significant profits simply by being guests or members at President Trump’s private resort.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read the full report over at The Daily Beast.