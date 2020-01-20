‘Emasculated’ Virginia gun nuts mocked for ‘purchasing toys, dressing up in costumes, and playing fantasy games’

Gun owners in Virginia descended upon the capitol of Richmond on Monday to protest against proposed new firearms restrictions that include universal background checks and limits on the number of handguns that can be purchased over the span of a month.

Many of the rally goers came dressed in military camouflage, while others wore black face-covering masks that looked like the sort of garb warn by Hezbollah militants. Many of them walked around openly carrying their AR-15-style rifles and pledged to resist any attempts to restrict their access to deadly weapons.

However, the protesters inspired a good deal of mockery for what critics described as an elaborate cosplay that’s more on par with something you’d expect to see at a Star Trek convention rather than at a serious political rally.

Check out some reactions below.

This video illustrates the emasculation of many American males. These pathetic boys think you can become a man by purchasing toys, dressing up in costumes, and playing fantasy games. https://t.co/g3RFn47b6a — Tim Mathews (@timmathews) January 20, 2020

If you are in Virginia and you are walking around with masks and guns today on #MLKDay, ask yourself this question: “Why am I wearing a mask?” The answer is simple: YOU ARE ASHAMED OF WHAT YOU ARE DOING! Your Great Grandchildren will be too!

#VirginiaRally — Ms. Krassenstein (@HKrassenstein) January 20, 2020

In case any fellow white people need clarification: If you’re white and walking around in a mask carrying an assault rifle, you’re doing life wrong. If you’re doing this on MLK Day, in Virginia, you’re an indefensible human being.#VirginiaRally — JJ in NH (@JustJoshinNH) January 20, 2020

Will someone tell these #VirginiaRally goers that Ronald Reagan started the entire gun control movement for racist reasons because he wanted to disarm the Black Panthers who open carried at California’s capitol? Or do I have to be the one. https://t.co/Blsf4ankj8 — Grant Stern (@grantstern) January 20, 2020

White privilege is committing a terrorist attack in Charlottesville & then being granted permits on MLK day to continue to terrorize the same community members years later. #VirginiaRally https://t.co/9NxNEq0u01 — Simar Ahluwalia (@sahluwal) January 20, 2020

#VirginiaRally is looking more like the #VirginRally. The lamest revolution of all time. — Matt Manzella (@MatManz) January 20, 2020

While I absolutely support the 2nd Amendment, this little boy right here with his gun is NOT what our Founding Fathers had in mind. So many spineless cowards in the #VirginiaRally, hiding behind masks. See @Zeddary‘s description of this “gun” here: https://t.co/fPW82IlR2d https://t.co/JuQBySZix3 — Doug “Bear” Hazard (@BearlyDoug) January 20, 2020

You know, there is a place where you get to dress up like a bad ass and carry big guns around. They pay you to do it. It’s called the US Military. So, instead of playing dress up, in the streets on holidays, doll faces, how about suiting up like real men?#VirginiaRally pic.twitter.com/hXEPnOLbTK — Leslie Votes Blue 🇺🇲💙 (@Leslieoo7) January 20, 2020

Cries of “Wolverines!” heard at #VirginiaRally

They think they’re in Red Dawn

Children. — Rob Cinos (@RobCinos) January 20, 2020