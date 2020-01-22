Quantcast
Connect with us

Ethics committee warns sitting federal judges not to affiliate with the Federalist Society

Published

1 min ago

on

On Wednesday, the Judicial Conference’s Codes of Conduct Committee, a national panel of high-ranking federal judges responsible for policy-making on U.S. courts, released a draft advisory opinion warning federal judges against affiliating with the Federalist Society, one of the nation’s foremost associations of conservative and libertarian lawyers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The opinion also singled out the American Constitution Society (ACS), the Federalist Society’s progressive counterpart.

“The Committee advises that formal affiliation with the ACS or the Federalist Society, whether as a member or in a leadership role, is inconsistent with Canons 1, 2, 4, and 5 of the Code,” stated the opinion. “Official affiliation with either organization could convey to a reasonable person that the affiliated judge endorses the views and particular ideological perspectives advocated by the organization; call into question the affiliated judge’s impartiality on subjects as to which the organization has taken a position; and generally frustrate the public’s trust in the integrity and independence of the judiciary.”

The Federalist Society has long been known as a “pipeline” for Republican judicial nominees to be groomed and considered for the federal bench, including many of President Donald Trump’s appointees. Moreover, many sitting federal judges maintain close ties with the group — last year alone, 23 judges, all appointed by Republicans, spoke at the annual Federalist Society convention.

ADVERTISEMENT

Officially, the organization has long maintained that it is not an advocacy group, but merely a forum for debate for legal scholars. However, a recent report revealed that the Federalist Society has secretly been engaging in political activism for years, with its president, Eugene Meyer, assuring donors in private that the group would teach federal judges to advance conservative goals such as environmental, banking, and labor deregulation.


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Donald Trump’s Secretary of State apparently thinks Spanish is spoken in Lebanon

Published

31 mins ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

The president of United States is often criticized for getting his facts wrong, especially when it comes to understanding the world.

Trump made up the country of "Nambia" while not knowing that Bhutan and Nepal (which he pronounced "nipple") are real countries. He said the country of Belgium "is a beautiful city" and once told the prime minister of India that the country does not share a border with China (their shared border is 2,500 miles).

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

‘Schumer is the Devil!’ Screaming pro-Trump protester storms the Senate gallery before being seized by Capitol police

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

On Wednesday, during the second night of arguments in the impeachment trial, the Senate chamber was startled by a screaming protester — evidently opposed to removal of President Donald Trump — charging the gallery before being seized and thrown out by Capitol police.

The protester, who reportedly was shouting about abortion and calling on senators to dismiss the charges, was ordered ejected from the chamber by Chief Justice John Roberts. He continued to shout as he was being removed from the premises.

A protester just burst into the Senate gallery, Gallery 5, across chamber from the dais, yelling something like "Jesus Christ! They're trying to overturn the election!" Capitol Police instantly grabbed him and pulled him out to the hall. Yelling continued. #impeachmenttrial

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Mitch McConnell just gave Democrats a huge gift — by publicly tainting any acquittal of Trump: columnist

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 22, 2020

By

It seems all but inevitable that the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump will end with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) mustering the votes to block conviction, no matter what the evidence says and no matter whether Democrats successfully bring in new witnesses and documents.

But McConnell has already handed a victory to Democrats in one key aspect, wrote columnist E. J. Dionne for the Washington Post. His handling of the trial has removed any possibility that impeachment will bolster the president's approval — and emboldened Democrats to take their case to the American people as hard as they can. Indeed, wrote Dionne, Democrats "owe a debt" to McConnell.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image