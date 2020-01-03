‘Evangelicals for Trump’ roasted as #FakeChristians for outburst at Florida campaign rally
The president of the United States took a break from his holiday vacation in Florida to campaign for re-election on Friday.
He launched “Evangelicals for Trump” at the King Jesus International Ministry in Miami.
Donald Trump gave a fiery campaign speech, one day after assassinating Iranian General Qassim Suleimani. But it was the actions his supporters that drew scrutiny following the event.
“As reporters left the church and passed by them, attendees of the event booed,” Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman reported.
The crowd was highly criticized for the booing, here’s some of what people were saying:
How Christian of them.
— Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) January 3, 2020
Why is a church holding a political rally?
— Rich Casagrande (@RichCasagrande) January 3, 2020
No. #ChristoFascists
— JC Souperstar (@storyheadjillmc) January 3, 2020
Def NOT a cult.
— CountryOverConman (@TrumpNewsPolls) January 3, 2020
You gotta hand it to them good Christians
— Pat Fuller *No one is above the rule of law!*🇺🇸 (@bannerite) January 3, 2020
Very "love thy neighbor" of them!
— 🎁Holly Jolly🎁 (@MyOtterName) January 3, 2020
So fitting…. pic.twitter.com/53ah5rl3ol
— Kevin T is Me (@KevTra57) January 3, 2020
Wait? This rally was in a church? So this church is no longer tax-exempt, right?
— Logan (@lakez) January 3, 2020
“Do unto others before they report unto you”
— Erik the Rural Juror (@EDoggTheRed) January 3, 2020
He’s literally working to de-sanctify their holy spaces and they love him for it.
— Chris (@stokith) January 3, 2020
I don't think they're doing the christian thing quite right.
— Leslie (@diatribestress) January 3, 2020
Booin’ fer Jesus!
— Malarkey Exterminator (@rottsbot) January 3, 2020
It’s called Fascism. You can use the word.
— S. Kelly (@bludogdem) January 3, 2020
Once again:
White evangelicals are 👏just 👏hardcore 👏Republicans 👏obsessed 👏with sex. https://t.co/LEgPGsbrV9
— Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) January 3, 2020
The spirit of Christ compels them https://t.co/tYRjVTNKQ2
— rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) January 3, 2020
Never been jeered at a church before but there's a first time for everything. https://t.co/cYnm7m85gM
— David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) January 3, 2020
2020 Election
‘Evangelicals for Trump’ roasted as #FakeChristians for outburst at Florida campaign rally
The president of the United States took a break from his holiday vacation in Florida to campaign for re-election on Friday.
He launched "Evangelicals for Trump" at the King Jesus International Ministry in Miami.
Donald Trump gave a fiery campaign speech, one day after assassinating Iranian General Qassim Suleimani. But it was the actions his supporters that drew scrutiny following the event.
"As reporters left the church and passed by them, attendees of the event booed," Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman reported.
2020 Election
Want to know what will happen in 2020? Look to state polls for the answer
Public opinion polls are ingrained in American politics. It seems like every day there is a new poll about the presidential election or impeachment or whether the public feels that the United States is on the right track.
As the presidential primary season begins in earnest in February, new polls will continue to come out. All polls can provide a wealth of information. But, as a political scientist, I think that if you want to better understand the American public, it would be good practice to look at state polls.
2020 Election
Trump hits campaign trail with pitch to evangelicals
US President Donald Trump benefited from the fierce support of evangelicals in 2016 and cannot afford to lose those voters if he wants to win a second term in November.
So the Republican incumbent is beginning the election year with a pitch to seal up the backing of the religious right.
On Friday, he will go on the attack by launching the "Evangelicals for Trump" coalition at a megachurch in Miami, Florida -- his new "home" state where he has just spent two weeks of vacation at his Mar-a-Lago resort.
For the time being, the real estate mogul-turned-president has little to fear. According to a recent poll conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), 77 percent of white evangelical Republicans approve of the job Trump is doing at the White House.