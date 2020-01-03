Quantcast
Connect with us

‘Evangelicals for Trump’ roasted as #FakeChristians for outburst at Florida campaign rally

Published

1 hour ago

on

The president of the United States took a break from his holiday vacation in Florida to campaign for re-election on Friday.

He launched “Evangelicals for Trump” at the King Jesus International Ministry in Miami.

Donald Trump gave a fiery campaign speech, one day after assassinating Iranian General Qassim Suleimani. But it was the actions his supporters that drew scrutiny following the event.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As reporters left the church and passed by them, attendees of the event booed,” Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman reported.

The crowd was highly criticized for the booing, here’s some of what people were saying:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

2020 Election

‘Evangelicals for Trump’ roasted as #FakeChristians for outburst at Florida campaign rally

Published

1 hour ago

on

January 3, 2020

By

The president of the United States took a break from his holiday vacation in Florida to campaign for re-election on Friday.

He launched "Evangelicals for Trump" at the King Jesus International Ministry in Miami.

Donald Trump gave a fiery campaign speech, one day after assassinating Iranian General Qassim Suleimani. But it was the actions his supporters that drew scrutiny following the event.

"As reporters left the church and passed by them, attendees of the event booed," Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman reported.

Continue Reading

2020 Election

Want to know what will happen in 2020? Look to state polls for the answer

Published

12 hours ago

on

January 3, 2020

By

Public opinion polls are ingrained in American politics. It seems like every day there is a new poll about the presidential election or impeachment or whether the public feels that the United States is on the right track.

As the presidential primary season begins in earnest in February, new polls will continue to come out. All polls can provide a wealth of information. But, as a political scientist, I think that if you want to better understand the American public, it would be good practice to look at state polls.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

Trump hits campaign trail with pitch to evangelicals

Published

14 hours ago

on

January 3, 2020

By

US President Donald Trump benefited from the fierce support of evangelicals in 2016 and cannot afford to lose those voters if he wants to win a second term in November.

So the Republican incumbent is beginning the election year with a pitch to seal up the backing of the religious right.

On Friday, he will go on the attack by launching the "Evangelicals for Trump" coalition at a megachurch in Miami, Florida -- his new "home" state where he has just spent two weeks of vacation at his Mar-a-Lago resort.

For the time being, the real estate mogul-turned-president has little to fear. According to a recent poll conducted by the Public Religion Research Institute (PRRI), 77 percent of white evangelical Republicans approve of the job Trump is doing at the White House.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image