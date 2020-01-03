‘Evangelicals for Trump’ roasted as #FakeChristians for outburst at Florida campaign rally

The president of the United States took a break from his holiday vacation in Florida to campaign for re-election on Friday.

He launched “Evangelicals for Trump” at the King Jesus International Ministry in Miami.

Donald Trump gave a fiery campaign speech, one day after assassinating Iranian General Qassim Suleimani. But it was the actions his supporters that drew scrutiny following the event.

“As reporters left the church and passed by them, attendees of the event booed,” Pulitzer Prize-winning New York Times White House correspondent Maggie Haberman reported.

The crowd was highly criticized for the booing, here’s some of what people were saying:

How Christian of them. — Chris Jackson (@ChrisCJackson) January 3, 2020

Why is a church holding a political rally? — Rich Casagrande (@RichCasagrande) January 3, 2020

Def NOT a cult. — CountryOverConman (@TrumpNewsPolls) January 3, 2020

You gotta hand it to them good Christians — Pat Fuller *No one is above the rule of law!*🇺🇸 (@bannerite) January 3, 2020

Very "love thy neighbor" of them! — 🎁Holly Jolly🎁 (@MyOtterName) January 3, 2020

So fitting…. pic.twitter.com/53ah5rl3ol — Kevin T is Me (@KevTra57) January 3, 2020

Wait? This rally was in a church? So this church is no longer tax-exempt, right? — Logan (@lakez) January 3, 2020

“Do unto others before they report unto you” — Erik the Rural Juror (@EDoggTheRed) January 3, 2020

He’s literally working to de-sanctify their holy spaces and they love him for it. — Chris (@stokith) January 3, 2020

I don't think they're doing the christian thing quite right. — Leslie (@diatribestress) January 3, 2020

Booin’ fer Jesus! — Malarkey Exterminator (@rottsbot) January 3, 2020

It’s called Fascism. You can use the word. — S. Kelly (@bludogdem) January 3, 2020

Once again: White evangelicals are 👏just 👏hardcore 👏Republicans 👏obsessed 👏with sex. https://t.co/LEgPGsbrV9 — Kaili Joy Gray (@KailiJoy) January 3, 2020

The spirit of Christ compels them https://t.co/tYRjVTNKQ2 — rabia O'chaudry (@rabiasquared) January 3, 2020

Never been jeered at a church before but there's a first time for everything. https://t.co/cYnm7m85gM — David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) January 3, 2020