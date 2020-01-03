Every time Trump tries to deter Iran he screws it up: National Iranian American Council founder
President Donald Trump has no idea what he’s doing when he’s trying to deter Iran, a CNN panel explained Friday after the president assassinated a top Iranian general.
“Somebody’s got to explain ‘attacking’ to prevent an attack to me,” said Josh Rogin, political analyst and columnist for the Washington Post. “Because what you end up having throughout history is a series of excitations, called the escalation latter, which is what leads you into a war you don’t want. But again, today I went to the State Department and they were like, ‘Oh, this will deter Iran.’ That doesn’t really seem to be the case, but that is the stated goal.”
Trita Parsi, the founder of the National Iranian American Council explained that from the beginning, everything Trump has done has been to escalate everything with Iran to justify an attack they say would “deter Iran.”
“But every time it has caused Iranians to counter-escalate,” Parsi said. “The only time we’ve seen the Shia militia did not attack American forces is when the Obama administration and the Iranians were negotiating and later on implementing the nuclear deal. By going out of that deal, we have, essentially, Trump has unresolved a resolved issue and instigated all of this. And is now leading to a point in which some folks who are saying if not at the precipice of war, but at war.”
Trump has ‘dismantled the national security infrastructure’ — at exactly the moment we need it: CNN’s Jim Sciutto
On Friday, CNN's Jim Sciutto outlined a significant challenge that is immediately apparent in the wake of the strike that eliminated Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani: the traditional national security apparatus that could help America make life or death decisions around escalating tension with Iran has been gutted.
"Why is it important to go through traditional processes like informing the Gang of Eight?" asked anchor John Berman. "Why is it significant that President Trump chose to brief or tell his friend Lindsey Graham about this before telling others?"
"I've spoken to senior members who say he's upended, bypassed, even dismantled the national security infrastructure, through multiple administrations," said Sciutto. "Not a Democratic/Republican thing. Hundreds of people whose job it is to help develop policy and inform the president of the consequences, potential consequences of his decision. This president has chosen to bypass that repeatedly."
Mike Pompeo admits on live TV there was no threat to the American homeland from Suleimani
Given the potential enormous risks of destabilizing the region, the Trump administration needed a strong justification for launching the strike that killed infamous Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani. But when Secretary of State Mike Pompeo appeared on CNN to defend the strike, asserting that Suleimani posed an imminent threat, he struggled to respond to some of John Berman's questions.
"[Was there a] specific target overseas?" asked Berman.
"I'm not going to say anything more about the nature of the attack, but know this was not just in Iraq," said Pompeo. "It was using the proxy forces he has manipulated for so long to bring so much destruction to the Shias, Sunnis and Muslims throughout the region. He inflicted harm not only on American lives but created terrible activities supporting Hezbollah, Hamas. Qassim Suleimani was at the center of all of it."