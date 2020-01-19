Ex-Bush aide admits GOP would have removed Obama if he did ‘one tenth of what Trump has done’

A former strategist for former President George W. Bush accused Republican lawmakers of hypocrisy on Sunday for for failing to honestly consider the impeachment of President Donald Trump.

Matthew Dowd, a campaign strategist-turned-media-analyst, made the remarks in a tweet on Sunday.

“Deep in their hearts the Republicans in Congress know that if Obama had done one tenth of what President Trump has done they would have voted to impeach and convict him,” Dowd wrote. “And Fox News would have been cheering them on. And Trump would have been pushing for it from the sidelines.”

