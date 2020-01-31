John Kelly warns Senate Republicans will be tainted for not allowing witnesses: ‘You open yourself up forever’
According to President Trump’s former chief of staff, he thinks an impeachment trial with no witnesses should only be considered “half a trial,” NJ.com reports.
“In my view, they kind of leave themselves open to a lot of criticism,” John Kelly said in an interview. “It seems it was half a trial.”
Kelly says he believes new revelations from Bolton’s upcoming book that Trump played a central role in a campaign to pressure Ukraine to announce an investigation into the Bidens.
“If I was advising the United States Senate, I would say, ‘If you don’t respond to 75 percent of the American voters and have witnesses, it’s a job only half done,” he added. “You open yourself up forever as a Senate that shirks its responsibilities.”
Giuliani talked about his former Ukrainian client during a meeting with top Zelensky aide in summer 2019
Rudy Giuliani has been caught wheeling and dealing in Ukraine again, as the impeachment trial against his client, President Donald Trump, continues.
The Washington Post reported Friday that Giuliani met with a top Ukrainian official in a luxury hotel in Spain in Aug. 2019. While there, he was still pushing for the investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden and his family.
Commentary
Voting to acquit this noxious criminal is the point of no return for the Republican Party
There are many theories about when it was exactly that Republicans lost their minds. Some will point out, correctly, that the strain of reality-free conspiracy-mongering that defines the Donald Trump presidency dates back at least to the era of Joseph McCarthy and the John Birch Society. Others will note Richard Nixon's reliance on the "Southern strategy," which helped remake the GOP into a white ethno-nationalist party that was capable of nominating Trump. Still others will point to the Tea Party, which was reported at the time as somehow an anti-tax movement, but now looks clearly like a panicked, racist reaction to the election of Barack Obama, and resulted in a purging of any moderate or reality-based impulses in the Republican ranks.