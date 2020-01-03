Quantcast
Ex-Trump official calls BS on Pompeo’s claim that Suleimani killing makes the world ‘safer’

Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday claimed that the killing of Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani had made the world “safer” — even though the actions of Pompeo’s own State Department directly contradict his words.

David Lapan, who served as the spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security under President Donald Trump, shredded Pompeo for his rosy assessment of the Suleimani killing even as the State Department frantically works to evacuate Americans from Iraq in anticipation of expected retaliation from Iran.

“The State Dept alert… sends a much different message than this one from the leader of the State Dept, Secretary Pompeo: ‘The world is a much safer place today. I can assure you that Americans in the region are much safer,'” he writes on Twitter. “Which is it? (Answer: more dangerous, not less).”

The State Department on Friday advised Americans in Iraq to depart the country immediately, and even went so far as to suggest they travel to neighboring countries by land if they could not secure passage out of Iraq through airlines. The State Department also advised Americans in the country to not approach the American embassy in Iraq.

