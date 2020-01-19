Farmers refuse to cheer for Trump as he lies that he’s fighting for them to keep their land
President Donald Trump appeared in Texas Sunday to speak to the Farm Bureau conference. Among the things he promised was that he was fighting for them to have their water rights and rights to control their own land usage.
As one viewer noted, there was noticeable silence when Trump mentioned land usage. It could be due to the fact that Trump is suing in court to take the land of farmers and ranches so he can build his border wall. For some, the land has been in their family since the founding of the state of Texas.
🤔
Trump speaking to the American Farm Bureau convention in Austin right now.
Rants about farmers keeping their water rights & their rights to control their own land usage.
While speaking of land usage rights, there's a noticeable silence in the crowd.
Trump looks concerned. pic.twitter.com/o9R54z6LEY
— Clear Cider (@TheClearCider) January 20, 2020
Trump was also caught in multiple lies and twisting of the truth. He claimed that under former President Barack Obama’s administration, farmer income fell. He didn’t mention that it topped out at the highest it’s ever been, as one viewer noticed.
Trump points out net farm income fell 20% in previous administration, does not note net farm income peaked in 2013, but takes credit for increase in $30 billion increase in net farm income, much of which was government payments.
— Chris Clayton (@ChrisClaytonDTN) January 19, 2020
He also didn’t address the costs he’s forced on farmers due to his tariffs with China. While Trump provided corporate farms with multiple bailouts, those who don’t run huge farms lost a lot of money and many were even forced to file for bankruptcy. Farmer suicides also saw an increase under Trump. Thanks to Trump’s tariffs, equipment costs also significanlty increased.
None of the topics were ones Trump explained to those who deserved answers.
You can see the video in the tweet below:
HAPPENING NOW: Pres. Trump speaks at American Farm Bureau Federation convention in Austin, Texas. https://t.co/XpiXjpegkW
— ABC News Politics (@ABCPolitics) January 19, 2020
