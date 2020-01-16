FBI shows up at Parnas associate Robert Hyde’s home and business after he’s implicated in Ukraine scandal

This Thursday, FBI agents visited the home and business of Trump supporter and Connecticut congressional candidate Robert Hyde, who was named in a trove of documents released by House Democrats where a communicated with Lev Parnas about the movements of former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Marie Yovanovitch, CNN reports.

Agents showed up at the home in Weatogue, Connecticut, and then headed over to Hyde’s business in Avon.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to messages Hyde sent to Parnas, he was tracking Yovanovitch’s movements as she traveled through Ukraine. During his interview with Rachel Maddow on Wednesday night, Parnas denied that Hyde actually posed any sort of threat to Yovanovitch and accused him of being a heavy drinker who over-embellished his security connections.