FBI shows up at Parnas associate Robert Hyde’s home and business after he’s implicated in Ukraine scandal
This Thursday, FBI agents visited the home and business of Trump supporter and Connecticut congressional candidate Robert Hyde, who was named in a trove of documents released by House Democrats where a communicated with Lev Parnas about the movements of former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Marie Yovanovitch, CNN reports.
Agents showed up at the home in Weatogue, Connecticut, and then headed over to Hyde’s business in Avon.
According to messages Hyde sent to Parnas, he was tracking Yovanovitch’s movements as she traveled through Ukraine. During his interview with Rachel Maddow on Wednesday night, Parnas denied that Hyde actually posed any sort of threat to Yovanovitch and accused him of being a heavy drinker who over-embellished his security connections.
Commentary
The drip-drip-drip of incriminating Trump evidence is torture for Senate Republicans
During the Watergate scandal, it was believed Senate Republicans would never vote to remove Richard Nixon. That was the case all the way up to the moment investigators discovered a cache of secret White House audio tapes showing Nixon knew about the burglary of the Democratic National Committee as well as participated in its cover-up. Soon afterward, Nixon resigned knowing his fellow Republicans would abandon him.
This article was originally published at The Editorial Board
I was thinking about this as I read about the cache of documents Lev Parnas provided to House investigators who led last year the impeachment of Donald Trump. Parnas is one of Rudy Giuliani’s henchman. He has been at the center of the president’s bid not only to smear Joe Biden but rewrite US history so Ukraine, not Russia, attacked our sovereignty in 2016. (That, as I have said often, is a lie straight from the Kremlin.)
Ex-Republican Party chairman blasts Senate GOP for lying to the American people while taking their impeachment oath
MSNBC hosts Nicolle Wallace and Brian Williams watched as Chief Justice John Roberts entered the U.S. Capitol for the solemn moment to preside over the impeachment of a president for the third time in history.
Senators will be required to take an oath pledging that they will be independent and remain impartial until the evidence is heard.
“I solemnly swear that in all things appertaining to the trial of the impeaching of President Donald John Trump, now pending, I will do impartial justice according to the Constitution and laws. So help me God,” the oath mandates. Senators, however, aren’t required to hold their hand over the Bible when they take the oath. There is no consequence for lying under that oath or breaching the oath. It is unlike other impeachment proceeding rules, however, one of which says that if a member does not remain quiet they will be arrested.
Breaking Banner
Trump favorite for Supreme Court argues that juries should consult God on verdicts
A deeply conservative judge who's on President Donald Trump's short list of potential Supreme Court nominees holds highly unusual views on religion's role in the courts.
Judge William Pryor of the 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals wrote a lengthy dissent last week in a Florida case that so alarmed another conservative judge on the panel that she then wrote a less radical concurrence to his message that God can instruct juries, reported Slate.