Firefighters say Australia’s largest ‘megablaze’ is finally under control — now it’s onto the next fires
Exhausted firefighters said they had finally brought Australia’s largest “megablaze” under control Monday, as wet weather promised to deliver much-needed respite for countryside ravaged by bushfires.
New South Wales firefighters said they finally had the upper hand in the fight against the vast Gospers Mountain fire on Sydney’s northwestern outskirts, which has been burning out of control for almost three months.
Visiting the area on Monday, New South Wales Rural Fire Service commissioner Shane Fitzsimmons said there was a “small area of burning still to complete” but the “containment prognosis looks promising.”
The fire seared an area of national park three times the size of Greater London and lit several connected blazes totalling over 800,000 hectares — an area larger than Austria.
As residents and authorities continued to come to grips with the sheer scale of the devastation, the Bureau of Meteorology forecast some firegrounds could get up to 50 millimetres (two inches) of rain in the next week, a relief after a prolonged drought.
If that forecast bears out, the New South Wales Rural Fire Service said, “then this will be all of our Christmas, birthday, engagement, anniversary, wedding and graduation presents rolled into one. Fingers crossed.”
Dozens of other fires are yet to be controlled.
– Alice Cooper –
The climate-change-fuelled fires have prompted an international outpouring and donations from around the world to help communities and animal populations.
Australia’s unique flora and fauna has taken a catastrophic hit, with an estimated one billion animals killed, and countless trees and shrubs burned away.
The country’s environment minister Sussan Ley has warned that in some areas, koalas may have to be reclassified as endangered.
This weekend, Sydney will host a star-studded charity gig to benefit fire services, the Red Cross and animal welfare organisations.
Headliners include Alice Cooper, Olivia Newton-John and Queen.
– Bushfire backlash –
The political impact of the crisis is also coming into sharper relief.
A poll released Monday showed Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s approval ratings have nosedived in the face of widespread anger over his handling of the deadly crisis.
The Newspoll survey showed 59 percent of Australian voters are dissatisfied with the conservative leader’s performance overall, and only 37 percent were satisfied, an abrupt reversal since his shock election win last May.
Morrison has been criticised heavily for his response to the months-long crisis — which included going on holiday to Hawaii, making a series of gaffes and misleading statements about his government’s actions, and forcing angry victims to shake his hand.
Morrison began the crisis insisting local authorities had enough resources to handle the fires and exhausted volunteers firefighters “want to be there”.
He also repeatedly stated that Australia was doing more than enough to meet its emission reduction targets, prompting a series of large-scale street protests.
Seeing a backlash, Morrison has since deployed the military, launched the largest peacetime call up of reserves, pledged billions of dollars in aid, increased payments to firefighters, and suggested more work may need to be done on emissions.
False alarm sets off nuclear attack scare in Canada
An alert signaling an incident at a major nuclear power plant near Toronto in Canada was sent in error to millions of residents Sunday, causing a scare and prompting calls for an investigation.
The emergency alert went out shortly before 7:30 am (1230 GMT). Though intended for residents living within a 10-kilometer (six-mile) radius of the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station, it went to all residents in Ontario province.
About an hour later, the Ontario Power Generation company that manages the nuclear plant announced on Twitter that the alert was issued by mistake.
"There is NO active nuclear situation taking place at the Pickering Nuclear Generating Station," it said.
CNN
If Republicans want to adopt Clinton impeachment rules — here’s what they should do next: Ex-Clinton aide
Republicans were surprisingly on message this week when asked about how the Senate should proceed with the impeachment trial for President Donald Trump. They all supported the "Clinton" rules for impeachment. The problem, however, is they're neglecting a lot of steps if they want to go that route.
In a CNN interview, former President Bill Clinton's press secretary Joe Lockhart explained that what Republicans are leaving out is that the case in the 1990s had an independent counsel, a grand jury, every document requested of the White House was released, every witness called was allowed and so much more.
Breaking Banner
Trump’s White House tweets about the first snow of 2020 — except it wasn’t snowing
President Donald Trump attacks the media and his political opponents for "fake news," but when it comes to the weather, the president doesn't have the best track record.
In a tweet from his White House Sunday, a photo of digitally imposed snow appears to fall over the White House.
As publisher and podcaster Liz Gumbinner pointed out, it's 53 degrees and mostly clear in Washington, D.C.