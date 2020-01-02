FLASHBACK: Trump had no idea who Qasem Soleimani was when he was running for president

Many details remain unknown about the killing of Iranian military leader Qasem Soleimani, including whether the United States intentionally took him out as part of the strike.

What is clear, though, is that President Donald Trump has had only a very little understanding of what’s going on in the region — and when he was a candidate, as he demonstrated during an interview with conservative talk radio host Hugh Hewitt, he didn’t even know who Soleimani was:

TRUMP. THE. CANDIDATE. DIDN'T. KNOW. WHO. THIS. GUY. WAS. Odds are good he didn't know when he ordered the hit. Oh boy…. https://t.co/2nua2lKryi pic.twitter.com/4edWG3vbaH — IllinoisNewDemocratRicoP (@reesetheone1) January 3, 2020

Soleimani is one of the most revered figures in Iran after Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and President Hassan Rouhani, and although he was a staunch foe against the United States, previous presidents always declined opportunities to target him due to fear over the escalation it could trigger.