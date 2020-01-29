Quantcast
Florida woman ridiculed for defense of Trump: ‘Bondi shouldn’t have taken a bong hit before addressing the senate’

Published

43 mins ago

on

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi was mocked online after once again playing the role of an attack dog against the Biden family during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

“What did Hunter Biden do for the money Burisma Holdings paid him?” read a question submitted by Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA).

Trump’s defense team chose to have Bondi answer the question.

Here’s some of what people said about her defense of Trump:

