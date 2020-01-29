Florida woman ridiculed for defense of Trump: ‘Bondi shouldn’t have taken a bong hit before addressing the senate’

Former Florida Attorney General Pam Bondi was mocked online after once again playing the role of an attack dog against the Biden family during President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

“What did Hunter Biden do for the money Burisma Holdings paid him?” read a question submitted by Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA).

Trump’s defense team chose to have Bondi answer the question.

Here’s some of what people said about her defense of Trump:

Bondi shouldn’t have taken a bong hit before addressing the senate #highcrimes #impeachmenthearing — Greg Cope White (@eatgregeat) January 29, 2020

"Question from all Republican Senators to the White House defense team: Was Pam Bondi really the best you could do?" — John Flowers (@MrJohnFlowers) January 29, 2020

Whatever Pam Bondi is getting paid for her work for Trump's defense team, it's too much. — Jon Healey (@jcahealey) January 29, 2020

Damn, Pam Bondi. That was embarrassing. #WeWantWitnesses — Jordan Ross Schindler (@jordanrosstv) January 29, 2020

Bondi’s only apparent role on the WH defense team is to be the Hunter Biden expert, but that answer seemed extraordinarily slap-dash. Not sure if that was the point. — Garrett Haake (@GarrettHaake) January 29, 2020

That sounded like someone just woke up Pam Bondi. — Mary Elizabeth (@mchastain81) January 29, 2020

Can someone move to strike Pam Bondi’s answer to the question for being nonresponsive? What does a family fishing trip in Norway have to do with Hunter Biden’s work for Burisma, which isn’t relevant to whether Trump tried to extort Ukraine’s President & then cover it up? — Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 29, 2020

A question from the Rube Caucus: What did Hunter Biden do for the money? Bondi: Speak more slowly please — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) January 29, 2020

They should let Pam Bondi answer every question because it’s awfully entertaining. — Charles P. Pierce (@CharlesPPierce) January 29, 2020

Pam Bondi thinks Hunter Biden’s daughter and nephew are @JoeBiden’s children. — Andrew Feinberg (@AndrewFeinberg) January 29, 2020

Pam Bondi gets paid 6 figures by Qatar and also accepted money from Trump and dropped investigations into Trump University, which had to pay more than $25 million to settle a fraud lawsuit… but go on. — Wajahat Ali (@WajahatAli) January 29, 2020

Pam Bondi is REALLY, REALLY bad at this. — David Wilson Brown (@davidwbrown) January 29, 2020

Pam Bondi is very bad at this pic.twitter.com/Gp3jGvribn — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 29, 2020