Former House lawyer explains new recording from Trump would add another ‘abuse of power’ to impeachment
A recording was revealed Friday of President Donald Trump demanding that his staff “take out” former Ukraine Ambassador Marie Yovanovitch. Former House committee lawyer Jeremy Bash, told MSNBC that it would constitute another “abuse of power” charge.
“I think it would be another important branch and sequel to the abuse of power allegation if the president used the office, used his own authority to direct that a U.S. ambassador be either removed from that position because she was standing in the way of his political agenda — but it seems like, from the recording, possibly even that physical harm or threats to her should ensue,” said Bash.
He told MSNBC host Nicolle Wallace that Yovanovitch recalled during her testimony that a State Department official told her that there were “threats to her security,” and she had to “get on the next plane to Washington.” Yovanovitch then asked where the threats were coming from and the woman said “up the street,” meaning the White House.
“So, I think it is critical, as you mentioned that there be evidence on this,” Bash continued.
He noted that Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) made the argument in his closing statements Thursday that if senators allow Trump to continue to do this, he will do it over and over again until he is stopped.
Wallace noted that 70 percent of the American public wants to hear witnesses testify, but Republicans are still refusing to allow it. And after so much stonewalling on witnesses and documents, she said that the obstruction case proves itself.
Yovanovitch, who was famous for diligently fighting corruption in Ukraine, was the target of corrupt Ukraine prosecutor Viktor Shokin. He was the one that the global community wanted to be ousted. Shokin then told Giuliani if he got rid of Yovanovitch then he would deliver the “dirt” on the Biden family.
“I believed that I needed Yovanovitch out of the way,” Giuliani told The New Yorker. “She was going to make the investigations difficult for everybody.”
Watch below:
