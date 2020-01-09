Former Trump administration staffer agrees president can’t quit Obama
Former Department of Homeland Security spokesperson David Lapan, under President Donald Trump, agreed that the president has an obsession with former President Barack Obama.
During an MSNBC panel discussion, host Chris Jansing asked if the president “has an inability to move on from Obama and Clinton.”
Lapan explained both are true.
“He certainly has this thing about Obama and he just can’t let it go,” Lapan said. “It seems to underpin everything he does and says. It also does have an appeal to his base. It was one week ago tonight that we conducted the airstrike that killed Gen. Qasem Suleimani. In those seven days, the administration’s messaging and its communications on this has been all over the map. This is the most momentous foreign policy and national security action this administration has taken, yet it can’t clearly explain to the American public and to the broader public across the world what it did, why it did, what its strategy is and I don’t think the president’s speech yesterday lived up to that either. It didn’t provide the clarity or the assurance that needed to be provided at that time.”
Meanwhile, Republicans and Fox News are claiming that Democrats are defending Suleimani, something that has been proven false. What Democrats oppose is an escalation to the crisis in the Middle East and unending wars.
Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA) went so far as to say that Democrats “love terrorists.”
“I don’t think it resonates at all across America,” said Lapan. “Again, it may resonate with the base. Those type of statements, ambassador you said, are clearly talking points that have been distributed. They have no basis in fact either, that’s the other thing. It’s easily debunkable that members of the Democratic Party have said things that show that they somehow are mourning the death. That’s not been the case, it’s not shown to be true that people have said that from the party. So, it’s more example, again, of appealing to a certain segment of the population, not to the American public. And as I said before, this is serious business. It’s life and death, this is national security. It’s time to put partisan politics away and address this entire thing from a unity.”
Watch the comments below:
The View’s audience goes wild hearing GOP’s Mike Lee call out Trump ‘gaslighting’
The audience went wild on "The View" after watching a clip of Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) calling out the Trump administration's congressional briefing on Iran.
The Trump-friendly Utah Republican was furious when he left the briefing, where Lee said administration officials justified the assassination of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, and told lawmakers not to publicly question their actions.
"I find that absolutely insane," Lee told reporters afterward. "I think it's unacceptable."
Host Whoopi Goldberg was relieved to hear the senator's angry response.
"Thank you," she said. "Thank you."
Selfless African grey parrots get by with a little help from friends
Acting selflessly to help others in need was long thought to be a trait confined to mammals, in particular humans and great apes.
But a new study has found that African grey parrots volunteer assistance to both their good friends and mere acquaintances -- even when there is no expectation of personal gain.
The paper, published in the journal Current Biology on Thursday, advances our knowledge of the evolution of cooperation and social intelligence, co-author Auguste von Bayern of the Max Planck Institute for Ornithology in Starnberg, Germany told AFP.
Both parrots and corvids (like crows and ravens) are renowned for their extraordinary problem solving skills, and are sometimes called "feathered apes."
Trump defender Stefanik buried in scorn for tweeting photo-shopped picture of Pelosi: ‘You are a disgrace to women’
New York Republican Rep. Elise Stefanik was hammered on Twitter for posting an altered photo of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) not once but twice in an effort to raise campaign cash for an expected rough election fight in 2020.
Stefanik, who burst from relative obscurity with her over-the-top defense of Donald Trump during the impeachment hearings, tweeted the picture of Pelosi on Wednesday and then once again on Thursday morning after the Washington Post called her out over it.
In the Thursday tweet laden with emojis, Stefanik appeared to think the Washington Post story on her tweet was a win for her campaign and claimed it improved her fundraising.