Former Trump official worries about the president’s mental state: ‘How long can this be ignored?’

President Donald Trump’s mental fitness for office was called into question after a campaign rally in New Jersey.

During his speech, Trump began to slur his words, causing somebody at Fox News to laugh on a hot mic as the network cut away from the speech.

Former White House Communications Director Anthony Scaramucci was concerned by the clip.

“Wondering how long this can be ignored,” Scaramucci posted.

“Is there anyone left in his team that cares about his health and mental acuity?” he wondered.

