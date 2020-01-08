Fox & Friends guest goes off the rails in rant against Iran: ‘They need to come back limping and begging!’
President Donald Trump’s favorite morning show on Wednesday featured a crazed rant from guest Pete Hegseth, who encouraged the president to wage a full-scale war against Iran to ensure they come back “limping and begging” to the negotiating table.
“When I hear talk about, well now it’s time to get back to the table and talk, I say they need to come back to the table for talks on their nuclear capabilities. They need to come back limping and begging, not seething. So will this be enough, will this end here? I don’t think so! Not even close, and not because people like me want to escalate.”
Hegseth and co-host Ainsley Earhardt then baselessly speculated that Iran would hide massive weapons caches in its most revered cultural sites to take advantage of the prohibition against destroying such sites during war.
“If we want to defeat them, we have to think smart about how these rules — how we navigate within these rules without playing a game that’s rigged to help them so that we can’t win,” he said. “If we’re going to fight to prevent Iran from getting a nuclear bomb, this regime, then we need to rewrite the rules that are advantageous to us.”
Hegseth also recommended that Trump “take out key infrastructure, take out missile sites, take out nuclear developments” within Iran.
Watch the video below.
Fox's Pete Hegseth "want[s] to escalate" tensions with Iran further, suggesting Trump give them a week to "come back limping and begging" to negotiations or the US will bomb their oil production, key infrastructure, nuclear sites, and more. pic.twitter.com/6sdi0buP26
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 8, 2020
CNN
Dem senator calls out Lindsey Graham’s Iran saber-rattling: ‘That will lead us directly to war’
Sen. Dick Durbin (D-IL) called out fellow Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) for escalating tensions with Iran.
The Middle Eastern country launched a missile attack on U.S. troops in Iraq in response to President Donald Trump's order to assassinate Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, and the South Carolina Republican denounced the strike as an act of war.
"I can tell you that that approach by Sen. Graham is one that will lead us directly into war," Durbin said. "It is a confrontational approach instead of a measured approach."
MSNBC’s Morning Joe wonders if Putin’s pulling the strings on Trump’s actions against Iran
MSNBC's Joe Scarborough wonders whether President Donald Trump had coordinated with Russian president Vladimir Putin on the escalating conflict with Iran.
The "Morning Joe" host speculated early in a segment on the Iran missile strike that Trump had gotten advice from a "third party" on the assassination of Iranian general Qassim Suleimani, which then prompted an attack on U.S. troops at an airbase in Iraq.
"As I woke up this morning and replayed the events in my mind, and, by the way, I hope this is the case, there seemed to be something very choreographed about everything that happened last night," Scarborough said.
Economist Robert Reich explains why millennials don’t have any money
The same forces that are driving massive inequality between the top 1 percent and the rest of us are creating a vast generational wealth gap between baby boomers — my generation — and millennials.
Millennials aren’t teenagers anymore. They’re working hard, starting families and trying to build wealth. But as a generation, they’re way behind.
They’re deeper in debt, only half as likely to own a home, and more likely to live in poverty than their parents.
If we want to address their problems, we need to understand those problems.
Number one: Stagnant wages. Median wages grew by an average of 0.3% per year between 2007 and 2017, including the Great Recession – just as millennials were beginning their careers. Before that, between the mid-1980s and mid-1990s, wages grew at three times that rate.