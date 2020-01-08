Fox News anchor cries ‘Trump derangement syndrome’ because president ‘doesn’t get credit’ after Iran missile strikes
A so-called “straight news” anchor at Fox News asserted on Wednesday that any criticism of the White House’s Iran strategy is simply “Trump derangement syndrome.”
Anchor Bret Baier made the remarks after President Donald Trump spoke to the nation about Iran’s missile strikes on an airbases where Americans are stationed in Iraq.
“He did draw that red line, he did say, ‘If you kill and an American, we are going to strike back and strike back hard,'” Baier said. “They did. There’s all this talk on Capitol Hill and briefing is now ongoing for House and Senate members.”
“There is this sense that this president, perhaps, doesn’t get credit when something goes right,” the anchor complained. “As all of this was happening, [critics said] it was going to be World War III. He started World War III and there’s no strategy here.”
Baier concluded: “Now, we saw what Iran did in response [to the killing of a top general], we see what the U.S. is saying in response to that. And you wonder whether Trump derangement syndrome factors in to some of the responses you hear publicly here in Washington.”
Fox News personality Tomi Lahren also accused critics of “TDS.”
President Trump is showing great restraint while still making it clear he will not tolerate Iran’s continued acts of terror. It would be nice if the Left could root for the USA for a change. Get some meds for your TDS and allow a little patriotism in your heart- won’t kill you.
— Tomi Lahren (@TomiLahren) January 8, 2020
Watch the video below from Fox News.
