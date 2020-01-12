Fox News anchor gets busted touching co-host’s knee on live TV

Fox News guest host Dean Cain was caught on Sunday patting his co-host’s knee on live TV.

The incident occurred as Cain was segueing from a segment about Iran to news about Britain’s royal family.

As Dean introduced the segment, he patted Lisa Marie Boothe on the knee.

“Let’s us pivot,” Dean said as he looked down at Boothe’s legs.

“You pivot,” he added, patting her knee.

“Don’t judge me,” Boothe said of her interest in the royal family. “This is very interesting to me.”

Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson alleged that she was sexually also harassed while anchoring the Fox & Friends program.

