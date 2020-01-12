Fox News anchor gets busted touching co-host’s knee on live TV
Fox News guest host Dean Cain was caught on Sunday patting his co-host’s knee on live TV.
The incident occurred as Cain was segueing from a segment about Iran to news about Britain’s royal family.
As Dean introduced the segment, he patted Lisa Marie Boothe on the knee.
“Let’s us pivot,” Dean said as he looked down at Boothe’s legs.
“You pivot,” he added, patting her knee.
“Don’t judge me,” Boothe said of her interest in the royal family. “This is very interesting to me.”
Former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson alleged that she was sexually also harassed while anchoring the Fox & Friends program.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
In so-called normal times and under business-as-usual administrations the job of White House Press Secretary doesn’t lead to renown or infamy. Those terms — normal, business as usual — don’t apply to Donald Trump’s tenure in the Oval Office, and his press secretaries have become household names mostly for the wrong reasons.
This article first appeared in Salon.
Sean Spicer’s claim to fame is being a terrible liar and an even worse dancer. Sarah Huckabee Sanders distinguished herself by reducing the once-frequent White House press corps briefings to very occasional insult exchanges peppered by lies. Her successor Stephanie Grisham, meanwhile, spends her time appearing on the One America News Network, Sinclair Broadcast Group stations, and Fox News instead of serving as a liaison between the press corps and the Oval Office.