Fox News guest floats absurd defense of Trump’s threat to press freedom
President Donald Trump has launched unprecedented attacks against the media, telling his supporters mainstream outlets are “fake news,” revoking press credentials from reporters, and openly wishing he could sue journalists who criticize him.
But on “Fox & Friends” Thursday, conservative commentator Joe Concha argued that Trump is not a danger to press freedom — because he has so many books written about him and talks to reporters so frequently.
“The press, you always want access to the president,” said co-host Steve Doocy. “Name a president who has been on TV more, or, if there’s a camera at Mar-a-Lago, there’s a microphone, he’s going to walk to up to it, talk to people, they’re going to ask him questions until they’re done asking questions!”
“We always hear about, President Trump is a big threat to journalists and reporters,” said Concha. “I’ve never seen more books written about a single president, more successful books, and to your point, a more accessible president, than Donald Trump. In terms of, he has answered more questions directly from reporters than Obama, Bush, Clinton, Bush Sr., Reagan, go back through the broadcast era.”
The amount of time or proximity journalists spend covering Trump, of course, says nothing about whether the president’s relationship with the press is adversarial or hostile to their constitutional rights.
Watch below:
On Fox & Friends, The Hill's Joe Concha says Trump is not a threat to the freedom of the press because there's a lot of best-selling books about him. pic.twitter.com/gngMFoV7A6
— Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 2, 2020
Mitch McConnell ‘underestimated both Pelosi and the tolerance of the American people for Trump’s criminality’: columnist
In an op-ed for The Daily Beast this Thursday, David R. Lurie tackled the question of why "moderate" Republican lawmakers are hesitant to speak out against "Mitch McConnell’s scheme to undermine the Constitution by preventing witnesses from testifying during Donald Trump’s upcoming removal trial." According to him, it's because they're scared of losing the support of their party's loyal Trump voters.
"...if they vote to acquit [Trump] after figures like Mick Mulvaney and John Bolton further implicate the president in a scheme to undermine the next election (and an ally under attack by Vladimir Putin’s Russia), they risk losing the support of most other voters. It is a dilemma of Republicans’ own creation, and it’s becoming more excruciating every day," Lurie writes.
Convicted felon GOP congressman said he’d resign after the holidays — but he still hasn’t
As of Thursday morning, Rep. Duncan Hunter (R-CA) has still not resigned from Congress following his guilty plea to felony charges — despite the fact that he said he would step down at the end of 2019, and despite the fact that he had the opportunity to do so during a pro forma session of the House.
Rep. Duncan Hunter did NOT resign during the pro forma session just now. #CA50
— Alex Clearfield (@AlexClearfield) January 2, 2020
Mother and two daughters investigated over German zoo fire which killed dozens of monkeys
A mother and her two daughters have turned themselves in to police over a blaze which killed dozens of monkeys at a zoo in Germany on New Year's Eve, police confirmed Thursday.
The three women are being investigated for setting off banned flying lanterns to celebrate the New Year, Gerd Hoppmann, head of the Krefeld criminal police, said at a press conference.
The 60-year-old mother and her two adult daughters handed themselves in to police on Wednesday after hearing of the fire on local radio, Hoppmann said.
He said they "seemed like sensible and responsible people" who had shown "courage" in coming forward.