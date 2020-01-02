Fox News guest floats absurd defense of Trump’s threat to press freedom

President Donald Trump has launched unprecedented attacks against the media, telling his supporters mainstream outlets are “fake news,” revoking press credentials from reporters, and openly wishing he could sue journalists who criticize him.

But on “Fox & Friends” Thursday, conservative commentator Joe Concha argued that Trump is not a danger to press freedom — because he has so many books written about him and talks to reporters so frequently.

“The press, you always want access to the president,” said co-host Steve Doocy. “Name a president who has been on TV more, or, if there’s a camera at Mar-a-Lago, there’s a microphone, he’s going to walk to up to it, talk to people, they’re going to ask him questions until they’re done asking questions!”

“We always hear about, President Trump is a big threat to journalists and reporters,” said Concha. “I’ve never seen more books written about a single president, more successful books, and to your point, a more accessible president, than Donald Trump. In terms of, he has answered more questions directly from reporters than Obama, Bush, Clinton, Bush Sr., Reagan, go back through the broadcast era.”

The amount of time or proximity journalists spend covering Trump, of course, says nothing about whether the president’s relationship with the press is adversarial or hostile to their constitutional rights.

Watch below:

On Fox & Friends, The Hill's Joe Concha says Trump is not a threat to the freedom of the press because there's a lot of best-selling books about him. pic.twitter.com/gngMFoV7A6 — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 2, 2020