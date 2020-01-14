Fox News hosts slam each other as impeachment goes to Senate: ‘Stop pretending it’s a good thing’
Hosts of the Fox News program Outnumbered disagreed on Tuesday about whether President Donald Trump’s upcoming Senate impeachment trial is a “good thing.”
The dispute between hosts Jessica Tarlov and Brian Kilmeade occurred after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced that articles of impeachment would soon be transmitted to the Senate.
“I think Nancy Pelosi was feeling a little bit of pressure here that we do get to the trial point,” Tarlov explained. “Their caucus was split on whether or not to wait those couple of weeks.”
Co-host Brian Kilmeade suggested that witnesses called by the Senate — including former National Security Adviser John Bolton — would be favorable to the president.
“You talk about what’s good for Democrats, what’s good for Republicans,” Kilmeade said, “you know what’s good for the country? To turn the page. You can say Bill Clinton is impeached for life, you can say Donald Trump is impeached for life. When I think of Bill Clinton, I don’t think of impeachment.”
“I bet he does,” co-host Harris Faulkner volunteered.
“He had a 65 percent approval rating by the time he [left office],” Kilmeade argued. “He was re-elected twice.”
“Stop pretending it’s a good thing that Donald Trump got impeached,” Tarlov interrupted.
“No!” Kilmeade replied. “John Bolton could testify and I would say to Democrats, don’t wish for it too much because he has a super PAC and he’s got a book. Do you think that he has any future in blowing up this president when Donald Trump is the most powerful Republican figure in the country?”
‘Mueller told us this would keep happening’: Ex-FBI counterintelligence expert says Russian hacks are ‘the new normal’
In an MSNBC panel discussion Tuesday, former FBI assistant director for counterintelligence, Frank Figliuzzi, warned that American law has not kept up with technology. As a result, the laws and regulations on international hacking are ambiguous. The recent act by Russia to hack the Ukrainian oil and gas company Burisma to search for dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden is exactly what former special counsel Robert Mueller cautioned would happen in 2020.
"We have been told, including by Bob Mueller, that Russians were doing this in an ongoing fashion," said Figliuzzi. "This is the new battlefield. This is the new normal. We're going to see this go on and on and on. And it may be Joe Biden that this is about right now, but every candidate should hunker down and get ready for foreign influence, hacking and propaganda."
Trump’s withered soul laid bare as he mindlessly jumps from one preposterous decision to the next
There’s an old joke about how Richard Nixon was the kind of politician who’d cut down an endangered giant redwood, then climb on the stump and make a speech about conservation.
Fast forward to 2020 and Donald Trump, who with every breath plunges Nixonian hypocrisy to heretofore unimagined depths: “I want clean air,” he declared the other day. “I want clean water. I want the cleanest air, want the cleanest water. The environment is very important to me."
Trump said this, Philip Bump of the Washington Post points out, at a White House event “focused on scaling back the requirements of the National Environmental Policy Act, which, among other things, mandates environmental reviews for federal projects.”
A dozen GOP senators are now willing to limit Trump’s war powers after disastrous Suleimani briefing: Tim Kaine
Speaking to The Daily Beast this Tuesday, Senator Tim Kaine (D-VA) said that there may be a growing contingent of Republicans who are willing to curtail President Trump's ability to go to war with Iran, thanks to the reportedly disastrous security briefing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo gave legislators last week.