Fox News legal analyst shames ‘unworthy’ Republicans who have already decided to acquit Trump

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano’s latest column explains why President Donald Trump’s actions are worthy of impeachment — and he shames any Republican senators who have already made up their minds.
Napolitano starts by making the case that there is enough evidence to credibly charge the president with crimes, even though Democrats in the House only impeached him for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.
“Federal election laws proscribe as criminal the mere solicitation of help for a political campaign from a foreign national or government,” he writes. “There is no dispute that Trump did this. In fact, the case for this is stronger now than it was when the House impeached him last year. Since then, more evidence, which Trump tried to suppress, has come to light.”
Napolitano also argues that obstructing Congress is a real crime, as former professional baseball pitcher Roger Clemens was charged with, and ultimately acquitted of, obstructing Congress.
He then writes that Trump should take these charges seriously — and admonishes any Republicans who have told Trump that they plan on voting to acquit him before hearing any evidence.
“It leaves us with valid, lawful, constitutional arguments for Trump’s impeachment that he ought to take seriously,” he writes. “That is, unless he knows he will be acquitted because Republican senators have told him so. Whoever may have whispered that into his ear is unworthy of sitting as a juror and has violated the oath of ‘impartial justice’ and fidelity to the Constitution and the law.”
President Donald Trump's impeachment trial began in earnest Tuesday as his lawyers argued how perfect his call with Ukraine was. But it was the defense lawyers that earned a lot of questions from lawyers and legal scholars online. Lawyer Jay Sekulow attacked Democrats for things they said during former President Barack Obama's administration.
Jay Sekulow stood to speak before the Senate body to combine all of the president's rage-tweets and put them in the context of legal language. There was no defense of the president's actions, only attacks on Democrats.
Exploiting fissures on the left is like shooting fish in a barrel — and that’s a big problem for Democrats
On Saturday, Politico came up with a big scoop: Bernie Sanders’ campaign is trying to convince Democratic voters to support their candidate in the primaries.
It wasn’t phrased that way, of course. “The nonaggression pact between Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren is seriously fraying,” wrote Alex Thompson. “Sanders’ campaign has begun stealthily attacking Warren as a candidate of the upper crust who could not expand the Democratic base in a general election, according to talking points his campaign is using to sway voters.” The talking-points were ostensibly distributed to volunteers canvassing for Sanders, although the report noted that “it is unclear whether the script is being used for phone calls or door knocking or both, or in which locations.”