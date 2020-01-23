Fox News legal analyst shames ‘unworthy’ Republicans who have already decided to acquit Trump

This article was paid for by Raw Story subscribers. Not a subscriber? Try us and go ad-free for $1. Prefer to give a one-time tip? Click here.

Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano’s latest column explains why President Donald Trump’s actions are worthy of impeachment — and he shames any Republican senators who have already made up their minds.

Napolitano starts by making the case that there is enough evidence to credibly charge the president with crimes, even though Democrats in the House only impeached him for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress.

“Federal election laws proscribe as criminal the mere solicitation of help for a political campaign from a foreign national or government,” he writes. “There is no dispute that Trump did this. In fact, the case for this is stronger now than it was when the House impeached him last year. Since then, more evidence, which Trump tried to suppress, has come to light.”

Napolitano also argues that obstructing Congress is a real crime, as former professional baseball pitcher Roger Clemens was charged with, and ultimately acquitted of, obstructing Congress.

He then writes that Trump should take these charges seriously — and admonishes any Republicans who have told Trump that they plan on voting to acquit him before hearing any evidence.

“It leaves us with valid, lawful, constitutional arguments for Trump’s impeachment that he ought to take seriously,” he writes. “That is, unless he knows he will be acquitted because Republican senators have told him so. Whoever may have whispered that into his ear is unworthy of sitting as a juror and has violated the oath of ‘impartial justice’ and fidelity to the Constitution and the law.”

Read the whole column here.

