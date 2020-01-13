Fox News’ Melissa Francis claims Cory Booker left the presidential race because ‘he’s lazy’
On Monday, Sen. Cory Booker became the latest Democrat to leave the 2020 presidential race. And Fox New’ Melissa Francis used Booker’s departure to take a cheap shot at the New Jersey senator, claiming he left the race because “he’s lazy.”
Addressing co-hosts Harris Faulkner, Jeanine Zaino and other co-hosts of Fox News’ “Outnumbered,” Francis claimed, “We’ve had Democrats on the couch who’ve worked with him who say that he’s lazy.”
Zaino, sounding surprised, responded, “Cory Booker?” — to which Francis responded, “Yeah.”
Zaino, however, didn’t buy Francis’ explanation but did assert that Booker lacked a strong message as a presidential candidate.
“I would not suggest that Cory Booker is lazy,” Zaino stressed, “but I do think the campaign, from the beginning — he could not find his footing.”
Fox News contributor Lawrence Jones had similar thoughts, saying, “Well, he really did not have a message to begin with. He talked about a lot of progressive ideas, but he kind of was under the radar, most of the debates. He did not have a breakout.”
You can watch the video below, via Media Matter:
Breaking Banner
McConnell may quietly kill attempt to ‘dismiss’ impeachment to avoid embarrassing vulnerable GOP senators: report
When House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) decided to withhold the articles of impeachment from the Senate to demand a fair set of rules be adopted for the trial, Sen. Josh Hawley (R-MO) responded by filing what he called a motion to "dismiss" the impeachment charges, arguing that this is what would happen in a real courtroom if the prosecutor refused to bring the charges.
Of course, impeachment is not like a true trial, where a prosecutor could generally presume (or select) a fair jury while proceeding. But many Republican senators signed onto this stunt including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY).
Breaking Banner
Florida Republican governor’s communications with Giuliani henchman turned over to the House: report
The attorney representing indicted Rudy Giuliani associate Lev Parnas turned over a new trove of evidence to Congress on Monday.
Attorney Joseph Bondy successfully petitioned a federal judge to modify a protective order to allow digital copies of two iPhones and one Samsun phone to be turned over.
Bondy posted a picture of President Donald Trump with his client on Twitter, noting the evidence turned over to the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence (HPSCI) included "WhatsApp messages, text messages and images."
He cryptically said the documents detail "interactions with a number of individuals relevant to the impeachment inquiry" -- but did not name names.
2020 Election
Bernie Sanders refutes claims made by CNN about meeting with Elizabeth Warren
Amid fresh warnings that progressives in the U.S. should be on guard against efforts by the corporate media to sow division between the Warren and Sanders campaigns, CNN came under fire Monday afternoon after publishing an unsubstantiated hit piece that cited anonymous sources—not even in the room at the time—claiming Bernie Sanders privately told Elizabeth Warren in 2018 that a woman could not win the presidency.
Sanders told CNN in "an aggressive, on the record pushback" that the claims where absolutely false. Kristen Orthman, the Warren campaign's communication director, on the other hand, declined to comment for the story by CNN political correspondent MJ Lee.