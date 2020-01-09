Fox News reporter responds with utter bafflement as Trump asks how everyone’s ‘409K’ is doing

In a tweet this Thursday morning, President Trump had a few people scratching their heads after he praised the soaring Stock Market and asked his followers how it was affecting their “409K’s” — which is a thing that doesn’t exist.

“STOCK MARKET AT ALL-TIME HIGH!” Trump exclaimed. “HOW ARE YOUR 409K’S DOING? 70%, 80%, 90% up? Only 50% up! What are you doing wrong?”

STOCK MARKET AT ALL-TIME HIGH! HOW ARE YOUR 409K’S DOING? 70%, 80%, 90% up? Only 50% up! What are you doing wrong? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020

Fox News reporter John Roberts was among those baffled:

Twitter couldn’t resist piling on:

What’s a 409k? Is that just for really rich people ? — Barbi (@Barbi__P) January 9, 2020

Time to break out the Sharpie(TM) and make an Executive Order creating a new retirement IRS code. — Philip Morrill (@PHMorrill) January 9, 2020

FINANCIAL ADVISER:

Hi, David. ME:

Hi. HOW IS MY 409K DOING?! FINANCIAL ADVISER:

Um. ME:

70%, 80%, 90% up? FINANCIAL ADVISER:

David… ME:

What are you doing wrong? pic.twitter.com/B8gW077Ujy — David Gura (@davidgura) January 9, 2020

I upgraded to the 409k. Best decision ever! 😉 — American Son (@Krustofski_) January 9, 2020

Just called my financial adviser @_rossbrennan and he told me my 409k is up to 99.9% thank you mr president donald! pic.twitter.com/UjbRMhj91q — Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) January 9, 2020

Just checked, my 409K balance is zero. Send hamberders and covfefe https://t.co/1Jb4D9tx2r — Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) January 9, 2020

409K? The constant typos matter. They underline Trump’s lifelong inability to focus on details. https://t.co/Dj4IFLggSh — Lawrence O’Donnell (@Lawrence) January 9, 2020

While a typo is the simplest explanation for “409K,” New York Daily News columnist Brandon Friedman cast some doubt into that:

