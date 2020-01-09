Quantcast
Fox News reporter responds with utter bafflement as Trump asks how everyone’s ‘409K’ is doing

Published

4 mins ago

on

In a tweet this Thursday morning, President Trump had a few people scratching their heads after he praised the soaring Stock Market and asked his followers how it was affecting their “409K’s” — which is a thing that doesn’t exist.

“STOCK MARKET AT ALL-TIME HIGH!” Trump exclaimed. “HOW ARE YOUR 409K’S DOING? 70%, 80%, 90% up? Only 50% up! What are you doing wrong?”

Fox News reporter John Roberts was among those baffled:

Twitter couldn’t resist piling on:

While a typo is the simplest explanation for “409K,” New York Daily News columnist Brandon Friedman cast some doubt into that:

