Fox News reporter responds with utter bafflement as Trump asks how everyone’s ‘409K’ is doing
In a tweet this Thursday morning, President Trump had a few people scratching their heads after he praised the soaring Stock Market and asked his followers how it was affecting their “409K’s” — which is a thing that doesn’t exist.
“STOCK MARKET AT ALL-TIME HIGH!” Trump exclaimed. “HOW ARE YOUR 409K’S DOING? 70%, 80%, 90% up? Only 50% up! What are you doing wrong?”
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2020
Fox News reporter John Roberts was among those baffled:
??????? https://t.co/8nMq98RSWa
— John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) January 9, 2020
Twitter couldn’t resist piling on:
What’s a 409k? Is that just for really rich people ?
— Barbi (@Barbi__P) January 9, 2020
Time to break out the Sharpie(TM) and make an Executive Order creating a new retirement IRS code.
— Philip Morrill (@PHMorrill) January 9, 2020
FINANCIAL ADVISER:
Hi, David.
ME:
Hi. HOW IS MY 409K DOING?!
FINANCIAL ADVISER:
Um.
ME:
70%, 80%, 90% up?
FINANCIAL ADVISER:
David…
ME:
What are you doing wrong? pic.twitter.com/B8gW077Ujy
— David Gura (@davidgura) January 9, 2020
I upgraded to the 409k. Best decision ever! 😉
— American Son (@Krustofski_) January 9, 2020
Just called my financial adviser @_rossbrennan and he told me my 409k is up to 99.9%
thank you mr president donald! pic.twitter.com/UjbRMhj91q
— Jared Holt (@jaredlholt) January 9, 2020
Just checked, my 409K balance is zero.
Send hamberders and covfefe https://t.co/1Jb4D9tx2r
— Angry Staffer (@AngrierWHStaff) January 9, 2020
409K? The constant typos matter. They underline Trump’s lifelong inability to focus on details. https://t.co/Dj4IFLggSh
— Lawrence O’Donnell (@Lawrence) January 9, 2020
While a typo is the simplest explanation for “409K,” New York Daily News columnist Brandon Friedman cast some doubt into that:
The 1 and 9 are on opposite sides of the keyboard. It’s not a typo. He thinks it’s a 409K. https://t.co/3UiChlNr77
— Brandon Friedman (@BFriedmanDC) January 9, 2020
