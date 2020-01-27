France warns Pentagon Africa cuts would ‘severely limit’ counter-terror ops
French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly warned Monday that expected cuts to the Pentagon’s African operations would hamper efforts against jihadist groups, especially in the Sahel region.
But US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper made clear that the United States was prepared to reduce its global military footprint and that African operations could be affected — while giving no details about how severely.
“US support is critical to our operations, and its reduction would severely limit our effectiveness in our operations against terrorists,” Parly said in a joint news conference with Esper in Washington.
“Our friends in the Sahel are in a situation where our assistance is critical. And I have expressed the hope of both the United States and France will keep on supporting them,” she added.
Esper has launched a review of the US military footprint around the world and is expected to reduce the presence of US forces in West Africa, where they have partnered with the French in battling a rise in Islamic extremist groups in Mali, Niger, Burkina Faso, and other countries.
The US Defense Department wants to focus its forces on what it sees as priority threats, starting with China and Russia.
Washington has been a key ally for France’s 4,500-member Barkhane operation, providing intelligence and surveillance via drones as well as in-flight refueling and logistical transport, at a cost of $45 million a year.
Esper declined to say what cuts he was considering in Africa, which according to reports could include shutting down a US drone base in the region.
“France has been a great leader in the Sahel,” Esper told reporters.
“I think it’s time for other European allies to assist as well in the region, and that could offset whatever changes we make as we consider next steps in Africa.”
US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper welcomes France’s Defence Minister Florence Parly during an honor cordon at the Pentagon
France warns Pentagon Africa cuts would ‘severely limit’ counter-terror ops
French Armed Forces Minister Florence Parly warned Monday that expected cuts to the Pentagon's African operations would hamper efforts against jihadist groups, especially in the Sahel region.
But US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper made clear that the United States was prepared to reduce its global military footprint and that African operations could be affected -- while giving no details about how severely.
"US support is critical to our operations, and its reduction would severely limit our effectiveness in our operations against terrorists," Parly said in a joint news conference with Esper in Washington.
‘Like a kleptocracy’: Investigation details how GOP lawmakers cashed in on Trump tax cuts
"It's bad enough that President Trump's and congressional Republicans' GOP tax scam betrayed workers—it's even worse that they're lining their own pockets off it."
An investigation into the effects of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act found that while the law has not delivered the promised boost in wages or business investment, it has fattened the pockets of the Republican lawmakers who ushered the measure through Congress despite widespread public opposition.
CNN
‘It’s just a lie’: CNN’s Tapper nails Trump for blatant falsehood about John Bolton testimony
CNN's Jake Tapper on Monday nailed President Donald Trump for blatantly lying about the potential impeachment trial testimony of former national security adviser John Bolton.
Tapper specifically rebutted an earlier tweet from Trump in which he falsely claimed the House Democrats never even bothered asking Bolton to testify during their impeachment inquiry last year.
"The idea that the house of representatives never even asked John Bolton to testify is just a lie," he said. "It's false."
Tapper then displayed the exact letter that House Democrats sent to Bolton requesting his testimony at their hearings.