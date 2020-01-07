Retired general fears Iran launched large surface-to-surface missiles at US troops

On MSNBC Tuesday, retired Gen. Barry McCaffrey registered his alarm in response to reports that Iran had struck a U.S. military installation with ballistic missiles.

“I’m looking at AP wires from five minutes ago and it’s saying that Iran state TV says that Iran has launched tens of surface-to-surface missiles at the American air base. I think this is truly alarming,” said McCaffrey.

ADVERTISEMENT

“My instinct is it’s going to turn out that these were very large rockets to go the range, to target an air base,” continued McCaffrey. “We do have incredibly effective protective measures, not just bunkers and concrete reinforced command centers all over these basis. Afghanistan routinely, they’re rocketed every two, three days. So we’ve learned to live with this. With very few casualties. But the large missiles are quite a different thing. They’re horrifying. You hear them coming in for miles. And when they hit, it shakes the ground for a half mile around it. So this could be a serious blow. We’ll have to wait and see what the casualty count is.”

Watch below: