Retired general fears Iran launched large surface-to-surface missiles at US troops
On MSNBC Tuesday, retired Gen. Barry McCaffrey registered his alarm in response to reports that Iran had struck a U.S. military installation with ballistic missiles.
“I’m looking at AP wires from five minutes ago and it’s saying that Iran state TV says that Iran has launched tens of surface-to-surface missiles at the American air base. I think this is truly alarming,” said McCaffrey.
“My instinct is it’s going to turn out that these were very large rockets to go the range, to target an air base,” continued McCaffrey. “We do have incredibly effective protective measures, not just bunkers and concrete reinforced command centers all over these basis. Afghanistan routinely, they’re rocketed every two, three days. So we’ve learned to live with this. With very few casualties. But the large missiles are quite a different thing. They’re horrifying. You hear them coming in for miles. And when they hit, it shakes the ground for a half mile around it. So this could be a serious blow. We’ll have to wait and see what the casualty count is.”
Watch below:
Breaking Banner
30 US soldiers killed in Iraq ballistic missile attacks: Iran state media
The Iranian government "caught America off guard" with ballistic missile attacks at military bases in Iraq that house US troops -- and Iranian state media are claiming to have killed 30 American service members, according to the Tehran bureau chief for NBC News.
Ali Arouzi reports Iran state media is claiming to have killed 30 troops, though Arouzi noted that report has not been confirmed.
He said "Iran is all in right now" and "all bets are off."
"If the U.S. retaliates, this is going to blow up beyond any imagination," he Arouzi warned.
Watch:
CNN
‘We could be in the middle of a full-fledged war’: House Foreign Affairs chairman
On Tuesday, Rep. Eliot Engel (D-NY), the chairman of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, told CNN's Erin Burnett that the United States could "very well" be in a "full-fledged war" with Iran.
"Chairman, is this now war?" asked Burnett.
"Well, it could very well be, and the president and his crew better figure out a way to sort of tone down everything because we could be in the middle of a full-fledged war, and I don't think that's something anybody wants," said Engel. "There's no doubt that America would win any kind of war, but the casualties would be horrific. And I don't think the American people are ready for it. I know Congress is not ready for it. And, you know, you had to expect that there would be some retaliation such as this. I don't like the regime in Tehran, but I don't think we want to go to war with them."
Breaking Banner
Stock futures fall as US air bases in Iraq targeted by Iranian attacks
Two Iraq air bases were bombed by Iranian missiles Tuesday night sending stock future crumbling along with it.
According to Fox Business, futures fell over 300 points around 6:45 pm ET, after reports that American bases were being fired upon.
CNBC confirmed:
https://twitter.com/CNBCnow/status/1214707054444761089
Iran warned that they would be responding to the killing of one of their top generals with their own attacks, something President Donald Trump told the country's leaders not to do or he would respond with an even larger attack.