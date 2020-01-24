Genocide expert breaks down how all of the ‘warning signs’ are present in Trump’s America

Defense research scientist and genocide expert Brynn Tannehill laid out a terrifying warning on Thursday about President Donald Trump’s administration.

As the United States Senate conducted an impeachment trial for the commander-in-chief, Tannehill posted an extended Twitter thread examining the situation in America from her perspective as a researcher studying the conditions that lead to genocide.

ADVERTISEMENT

Here is what she wrote:

I study genocide. It's been a theme in my academic endeavours for nearly 30 years. More accurately, I study the conditions in the lead up to genocide, be they cultural, social, political, economic, etc… 1/n — Brynn Tannehill (@BrynnTannehill) January 23, 2020

There's common themes and patterns. Usually it happens in an economically distressed country with falling standards of living for most people. Rising infant mortality is a good indicator variable. 2/n — Brynn Tannehill (@BrynnTannehill) January 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The politicians enacting it are populists who benefit from stirring Us vs. Them narratives, placing blame for the woes of the nation on others who are somehow less worthy. They yearn for a mythological past w/o these people. It's a highly viable tactic for shoring up support 3/n — Brynn Tannehill (@BrynnTannehill) January 23, 2020

The "others" are labeled as criminals, perverts, threats to women and children, disgusting, and generally unworthy of empathy. Anyone who supports the vulnerable minority is attacked with, "So you support the horrible things these degenerates do?" 4/n — Brynn Tannehill (@BrynnTannehill) January 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

This effectively undercuts anyone from speaking out, for fear of being labeled as sympathetic to a parade of horribles. The government also modifies the courts to ensure they will not block actions they take. 5/n — Brynn Tannehill (@BrynnTannehill) January 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

In the 20th and 21st century, genocide rarely goes from zero to all out slaughter in the blink of an eye. Even in Rwanda, the anti-Tutsi propaganda started in earnest in 1990. The plan for the slaughter began taking shape in 1992. Preparation began over a year ahead. 6/n — Brynn Tannehill (@BrynnTannehill) January 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

In countries where there is still something resembling a functional (ostensibly) elected government, the phases are slower. First, there's the propaganda, supported by things like government reporting of the crimes committed by the people they target. 7/n — Brynn Tannehill (@BrynnTannehill) January 23, 2020

Then there's public safety measures. Removing them from the military, and from federal service. Revoking clearances. Egging on stochastic intimidation and violence and failing to prosecute people who commit it. 8/n — Brynn Tannehill (@BrynnTannehill) January 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Revoking basic civil rights once you have the courts in place to allow (or enact) it comes next. Establishing that the target group has less civil rights than every other member of the population, even de facto, adds legitimacy to what comes next. 9/n — Brynn Tannehill (@BrynnTannehill) January 23, 2020

Now that there's second class status, you can keep them out of the education system and deny them access to health care. Jobs are scarce. You can create vast zones where the minority is forbidden from public life. Make them carry/wear IDs identifying them as "other" 10/n — Brynn Tannehill (@BrynnTannehill) January 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

First is to get the public inured to these abuses. People disappear all the time, right? Second, and this is where genocide actually starts, is to get people to actually voluntarily pack up and leave the country, or actively hide who they are. 12/n — Brynn Tannehill (@BrynnTannehill) January 23, 2020

Whether it's acts of military aggression, bellicose leaders, assassinating journalists, putting foreign nationals in filthy over crowded camps that are black holes; the country on the verge of genocide is looking to see if they can provoke a reaction. It almost never comes 14/n — Brynn Tannehill (@BrynnTannehill) January 23, 2020

At some point, the government determines or realizes that no one will intervene, and that there's no additional consequences to moving to the next steps: where they move to planning on how to get rid of the targeted population. 16/n — Brynn Tannehill (@BrynnTannehill) January 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

What is interesting to me is watching for the warning signs

* Rising infant mortality

* Demonizing government propaganda

* Us v. Them narrative

* Mythological past free of a minority

* Populist government

* Breakdown of democratic norms

* Politicized court beholden to party 18/n — Brynn Tannehill (@BrynnTannehill) January 23, 2020

* Mandatory segregation from general population under penalty of law

* Requiring something that outs people as the minority (ID, worn item, name, etc)

* Random arrests

* Indefinite "black hole" detentions

* Testing to see if foreign governments will move to stop abuses 20/n — Brynn Tannehill (@BrynnTannehill) January 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Are you worried yet? You probably should be. Because I am very, very worried. I am not saying it will definitely happen, but the necessary conditions are there, and many of the precursor events are in motion. 22/n — Brynn Tannehill (@BrynnTannehill) January 23, 2020

My spouse and our kids are Canadian. We're laying the groundwork to go back there in 2021, even if I don't have a job waiting. 23/n — Brynn Tannehill (@BrynnTannehill) January 23, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Just a head's up: I predicted where we're at today as a possible future way back in June 2013.https://t.co/W2ePwyhgFi pic.twitter.com/22Ji91CMYI — Brynn Tannehill (@BrynnTannehill) January 24, 2020