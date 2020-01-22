George Conway goes nuclear on Trump lawyers’ ‘utterly mendacious’ impeachment presentation on CNN
Attorney George Conway, the husband of Trump White House counselor Kellyanne Conway, went off on both President Donald Trump’s attorneys and Senate Republicans for their performance at the Senate impeachment trial during a lengthy interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper.
First, Conway tore apart Trump attorney Pat Cipollone for blatantly lying about the impeachment process that took place in the House of Representatives last year, and in particular zeroed in on the false claim that Republicans were not allowed to attend closed-door impeachment hearings.
“That whole sequence was just mendacious and it ended with a falsehood,” he said. “It’s not possible for me to think that he didn’t know what the truth was. Three committees, three full committees of the House of Representatives, were entitled to attend those depositions, and that includes every Republican member. There were at least 40 of them at least.”
Conway then said that the rest of Cipollone’s presentation was “utterly mendacious” as well, as he falsely claimed that Trump was not allowed to have any legal representation at hearings when the White House actually rejected an offer from House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) to appear at hearings.
Conway then pivoted to slamming the Republican Party for rejecting all Democratic amendments to bring forward witnesses and documents.
“I’m deeply saddened,” Conway said of Republican senators. “It’s very upsetting and this is a moment, I think, of reckoning — not just for the country and for the rule of law and for the Constitution, it’s a very specific day of reckoning for the Republican senators who took this oath.”
Former Trump lawyer gets laughed at on live TV after CNN’s Sciutto fact checks his impeachment lies
Jim Schultz, a former Trump White House lawyer, found himself getting laughed at on live television after CNN's Jim Sciutto fact checked him about misstatements made by President Donald Trump's attorneys during Tuesday's first day of the impeachment trial.
During a panel discussion about the trial, Sciutto asked Schultz about Trump lawyer Pat Cipollone's false claim that no Republicans had been allowed to participate in closed-door impeachment hearings that occurred last year.
Schultz tried to brush off Cipollone's falsehoods by mischaracterizing what he actually said.
"I think the point that he made, and he made well, was that the White House lawyers were not allowed in," he claimed.
‘A trifecta of untruth’: CNN fact checker busts Trump lawyers for multiple impeachment trial lies
President Donald Trump's attorneys made multiple false claims during Tuesday's impeachment trial, and CNN fact checker Daniel Dale was on top of all of them.
During a Wednesday morning segment with CNN's John Berman, Dale dissected and exposed the multiple untruths spouted by the president's legal team made during the opening of the impeachment trial that included frequently debunked claims about the impeachment process that took place in the House of Representatives.
‘It’s BS’: Former federal prosecutor nails Trump’s lie promising he wanted to testify to defend himself
While the Senate voted on whether or not to allow a break to adjourn without dealing with the amendments to Sen. Mitch McConnell's (R-KY) impeachment rules, former federal prosecutor Preet Bharara called out the lies from President Donald Trump.
One video that the House kept playing was the comment from Trump that he would love to testify and would love if his staff testified on his behalf as well. Presumably, the president would want to defend himself before the American people and explain what really happened. Instead, all the White House has agreed to turn over is a stack of redacted documents and only as a result of a Freedom of Information Act request by a third party. Congress didn't enjoy the benefit of getting anything requested.