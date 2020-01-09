George Conway’s anti-Trump group goes after hypocritical Evangelical Christians in new video

George Conway joined with other “Never Trump” Republicans to form Project Lincoln, to attack President Donald Trump for defying GOP principles.

In their first ad, titled “MAGA Church,” Trump’s ignorance of Christianity, Jesus Christ and the Bible are all on display. Interspersed with footage of far-right evangelical pastors praying and praising Trump are the president’s most anti-Christian statements.

“Beware of false prophets, which come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are revenging wolves.” the ad quotes Matthew 7:15

The first clip comes when a CNN reporter asked Trump if he’d ever asked God for forgiveness, Trump didn’t understand why he would ever need to.

“Why do I have to repent? Why do I have to ask for forgiveness?” Trump ranted when asked.

It was only the beginning of the ad. According to Conway, the 68-second clip is only the introduction of a much longer ad.

Check it out and the full video below:

So here’s the teaser version of our brand new @ProjectLincoln ad, “The MAGA Church.” pic.twitter.com/00L507ZY8H — George Conway (@gtconway3d) January 9, 2020