Geraldo embarrasses Fox & Friends host by pointing out America did actually shoot down an Iranian jetliner

“Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy tried to corner guest Geraldo Rivera by asking him what would have happened if America had shot down a commercial jetliner like the Iranian government appears to have done with a Ukrainian plane that was in its airspace during the time it launched its missile attack against a base in Iraq where American military personnel regularly stayed.

While discussing the downed plane, Doocy asked Rivera, “Can you imagine if the United States of America accidentally shot down a jetliner?”

Rivera, however, didn’t miss a beat and pointed out that the U.S. actually had done that in the 1980s.

“Well, you know Steve, we did in 1988,” he replied. “It was an international, uh — well not a scandal, but a big debate. Our guided-missile frigate Vincennes, in the Gulf there, shot down an Iranian passenger liner. 290 died, including over 60 children. And it was something that took us years to live down.”

Co-host Brian Kilmeade, however, tried to downplay the accidental destruction of the commercial airliner by saying that the United States “paid a lot of money” to compensate the families of the hundreds of people who died.

Steve Doocy: "Geraldo, can you imagine if the United States of America accidentally shot down a jetliner?" Geraldo Rivera: "Well, you know Steve, we did in 1988. It was an international, uh — well not a scandal, but a big debate." Brian Kilmeade: "We paid a lot of money." pic.twitter.com/fpXiwOePsO — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 10, 2020