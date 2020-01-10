Geraldo embarrasses Fox & Friends host by pointing out America did actually shoot down an Iranian jetliner
“Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy tried to corner guest Geraldo Rivera by asking him what would have happened if America had shot down a commercial jetliner like the Iranian government appears to have done with a Ukrainian plane that was in its airspace during the time it launched its missile attack against a base in Iraq where American military personnel regularly stayed.
While discussing the downed plane, Doocy asked Rivera, “Can you imagine if the United States of America accidentally shot down a jetliner?”
Rivera, however, didn’t miss a beat and pointed out that the U.S. actually had done that in the 1980s.
“Well, you know Steve, we did in 1988,” he replied. “It was an international, uh — well not a scandal, but a big debate. Our guided-missile frigate Vincennes, in the Gulf there, shot down an Iranian passenger liner. 290 died, including over 60 children. And it was something that took us years to live down.”
Co-host Brian Kilmeade, however, tried to downplay the accidental destruction of the commercial airliner by saying that the United States “paid a lot of money” to compensate the families of the hundreds of people who died.
‘Baghdad Bob had more concern for the appearance of neutrality than Mitch McConnell’: columnist
In an op-ed for The Week this Friday, national correspondent Ryan Cooper says that when it comes to the question of whether or not President Trump tried to "blackmail Ukraine into subverting the 2020 election," Trump is acting like a guilty person.
"Trump himself has all but admitted his guilt, saying in response to accusations that he demanded Ukraine dig up dirt on Biden that '[I]t's very important to talk about corruption. if you don't talk about corruption, why would you give money to a country that you think is corrupt?'" Cooper writes. "The memorandum the White House released describing the call between Trump and Zelensky also contains an unmistakable veiled blackmail demand."
2020 Election
Job creation slowdown could tarnish Trump’s economic record as he battles for reelection
America's solid job creation continued in December but at a slower pace while wages cooled off, according to the closely-watched government report released Friday.
But in the final year of a decade of growing employment, hiring in 2019 slowed notably from the brisk pace seen in 2018, according to the Labor Department data.
That decline -- though not unusual in after such a long stretch of brisk hiring -- could tarnish President Donald Trump's economic record as he battles for reelection over the next 10 months.
The US jobs engine added another 145,000 new positions in December, the slowest pace in seven months and a bit short of economists' expectations.
WATCH: Trump supporter hilariously stumbles when asked to name one thing the president has done well
A supporter of President Donald Trump found himself completely tongue-tied on Thursday evening after being asked a simple question about what he believes that the president has done well in his three years in office.
In footage taken at Trump's campaign rally in Ohio, a reporter asked the Trump supporter, "What is something that you believe the president has done well?"
The supporter responded by stammering
"Uh, hmmm..." the supporter began. "Mmmmm... I... I... I'm just... I'm not really sure, I just support him."
