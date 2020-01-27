‘Get your facts straight’: Chris Wallace destroys pundit for citing Clinton impeachment to exclude Bolton
Sparks flew on Fox News ahead of the president’s impeachment trial Monday when host Chris Wallace took on conservative pundit Katie Pavlich.
For her part, Pavlich argued that Republicans have a right to block former National Security Adviser John Bolton from testifying because his testimony had not been first heard in the House of Representatives. Pavlich pointed to the impeachment of Bill Clinton as an example.
“That’s not true, that’s not true,” Wallace interrupted. “They hadn’t all been called in the House… That is just wrong, Katie.”
Wallace reminded Pavlich that many of the witnesses in Clinton’s impeachment had spoken to the Independent Counsel’s investigation and were not directly called to testify in the House.
Pavlich insisted that she had been right but Wallace fired back: “Katie, what you’re saying just isn’t true.”
“The fact of the matter was the whistleblower information was given to the Inspector General, who gave it to the Justice Department and the Justice Department decided not to investigate and that is why it went to the House,” Wallace explained. “So to say in the Clinton investigation, these people who were interviewed by the House — one, they weren’t — and to say that it wasn’t done by the Justice Department… It wasn’t done because the Justice Department refused to carry out the investigation!”
“Get your facts straight!” Wallace added.
Watch the video below from Fox News.
This article was originally published at Salon
