‘Gift to Dems’: Internet unleashes on #GOPCowards for anti-witnesses vote that made #ImpeachmentTrialSham

The Senate finally held the vote to decide whether to call witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump Friday evening.

It was a vote that was expected to break in Trump’s favor with just two Republicans saying they wanted to hear witnesses. An astounding 75 percent of Americans said that they wanted to hear what the witnesses had to say in the impeachment trial, but Republicans were willing to take the bullet for the president.

ADVERTISEMENT

It is expected that former national security adviser John Bolton was willing and eager to testify to the Senate and that his testimony would confirm the House’s case against the president. Republicans stood in a near-unified blockade to prevent any further evidence to come forward.

It was a move that prompted frustration and outright furious comments on Twitter through most of Friday, with hashtags like #RIPGOP, #RIPAmerica, #ImpeachmentTrialSham, and #GOPCowards.

At least one person predicted that this would be a “gift” for Democrats in the 2020 election, particularly senate races.

Dear Republican Senators,

Thank you for the gift you just gave the democrats. You will pay for your actions.

Love,

The American People. #GOPCowards — Nick Demos (@NickDemos) January 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

See the comments below:

Remember every single Republican today. Every single one that voted against calling A SINGLE WITNESS in a trial. All of them helped cover up Trump's abuse of power. They are corrupt to the core. Remember in 2020, 2022, 2024. Vote them all out. Also, don't give a pass to Collins. — Wajahat "Shaped by the American Coastland" Ali (@WajahatAli) January 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

We can’t have fact witnesses in the Senate trial because…um….then we’d have to call …. Counsel to the President? — Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) January 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

The GOP is a rotting corpse. It has no integrity whatsoever. #GOPCowards #GOPCorruption #GOPTraitors — Zombie Miller (@gwin_kd) January 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Look at all those 51 #GOPCowards! May you all burn in whatever phony hell you believe in! — Laura Hawk (@LauraSaysNada) January 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Welp, 51 Republicans voted for a cover-up. — Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 31, 2020

https://twitter.com/Boeing74/status/1223376565297471488

ADVERTISEMENT

The vote on #witnesses underway. This is going to be recorded as a dark day in our Constitutional history. #ImpeachmentTrial — Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) January 31, 2020

Well that is sad. https://t.co/KvGSawm3JR — Joe Hagan (@joehagansays) January 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Fuck all the politicians who say they are "for the people". Those who voted against witnesses to testify need to be voted out. #GOPCowards — Jorge (@hip_hip_jorge) January 31, 2020

The #GOPCowards have used this #ImpeachmentTrialSham to destroy the rule of law, deny @realDonaldTrump a fair trial, & create a dictatorship all in one fatal blow. #RIPAmerica — Edan Clay 🇺🇸 (@EdanClay) January 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

#GOPCowards

No Witnesses.

No Documents.

Why? GOP is afraid of the truth.

Worst day in the senate in several generations. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/lzzYuMYoO1 — Randy Weiss (@RanWiz) January 31, 2020

It’s official! The Republicans have opted to bury their heads in the sand rather than hear from first hand witnesses or see relevant documents. To the polls we go, America! | #ImpeachmentTrialSham #GOPCowards #RIPAmerica pic.twitter.com/bFIxQLPztq — Champ Chats (@champ_chats) January 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Sham — Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) January 31, 2020

Hey @SenateGOP I hope you realize there are millions of Americans who feel you are jeopardizing their lives or the lives of people they love. You should be ready to deal with that, for the rest of your lives. #GOPCowards — Drew (@DjDrewlane) January 31, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

We must do everything in our power to vote the Republicans who voted to block witnesses, ignoring 75% of the American people, out of office. #GOPCowards — LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzL) January 31, 2020

Cowards and traitors just gave donnie a pass on his crimes.

America must stop them now at the ballot box. ALL OF THEM trump and every one who supported him!

Remove trump and his co-conspirators.#GOPCowards pic.twitter.com/0HcVZet2qF — Tammie Camp (@sadies_dogpal) January 31, 2020

Disgusting @lisamurkowski, @SenAlexander you will go down as the 2 senators that completely just crapped all over our constitution & the body of the senate. #GOPCowards we are coming for you in November get ready! #SenateGOPCoverup #ShamImpeachmentTrial pic.twitter.com/DSehkDqUCz — Skyleigh #GlovesOff📢⏰⚖️ (@Sky_Lee_1) January 31, 2020

The cover up is complete. This is your legacy, Republicans. #GOPCowards — Aly (@itsalyannn) January 31, 2020