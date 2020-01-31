‘Gift to Dems’: Internet unleashes on #GOPCowards for anti-witnesses vote that made #ImpeachmentTrialSham
The Senate finally held the vote to decide whether to call witnesses in the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump Friday evening.
It was a vote that was expected to break in Trump’s favor with just two Republicans saying they wanted to hear witnesses. An astounding 75 percent of Americans said that they wanted to hear what the witnesses had to say in the impeachment trial, but Republicans were willing to take the bullet for the president.
It is expected that former national security adviser John Bolton was willing and eager to testify to the Senate and that his testimony would confirm the House’s case against the president. Republicans stood in a near-unified blockade to prevent any further evidence to come forward.
It was a move that prompted frustration and outright furious comments on Twitter through most of Friday, with hashtags like #RIPGOP, #RIPAmerica, #ImpeachmentTrialSham, and #GOPCowards.
At least one person predicted that this would be a “gift” for Democrats in the 2020 election, particularly senate races.
Dear Republican Senators,
Thank you for the gift you just gave the democrats. You will pay for your actions.
Love,
The American People. #GOPCowards
— Nick Demos (@NickDemos) January 31, 2020
See the comments below:
Remember every single Republican today. Every single one that voted against calling A SINGLE WITNESS in a trial. All of them helped cover up Trump's abuse of power. They are corrupt to the core. Remember in 2020, 2022, 2024. Vote them all out. Also, don't give a pass to Collins.
— Wajahat "Shaped by the American Coastland" Ali (@WajahatAli) January 31, 2020
We can’t have fact witnesses in the Senate trial because…um….then we’d have to call …. Counsel to the President?
— Neal Katyal (@neal_katyal) January 31, 2020
The GOP is a rotting corpse. It has no integrity whatsoever. #GOPCowards #GOPCorruption #GOPTraitors
— Zombie Miller (@gwin_kd) January 31, 2020
This is one of the most disgraceful days in American history. #ImpeachmentTrialSham #ImpeachmentHearing #GOPCowards #GOPCoverup #GOPCorruptionOverCountry
— Dr. Party (@Buythisrecord) January 31, 2020
Look at all those 51 #GOPCowards! May you all burn in whatever phony hell you believe in!
— Laura Hawk (@LauraSaysNada) January 31, 2020
@GOPSenate Fucking traitors!!!! #GOPCowards #GOPCoverup
— trench47 (@trench47) January 31, 2020
Welp, 51 Republicans voted for a cover-up.
— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 31, 2020
https://twitter.com/Boeing74/status/1223376565297471488
God damn the @SenateGOP to hell. Now and forever…ALL of them. Same with #JohnBolton God damn them all. #ImpeachmentHearing #ImpeachmentTrialSham #GOPCowards #GOPCoverup #GOPComplicitTraitors
— U.S. Blues 🌊🌊🌊 (@starshine731) January 31, 2020
The vote on #witnesses underway. This is going to be recorded as a dark day in our Constitutional history. #ImpeachmentTrial
— Maya Wiley (@mayawiley) January 31, 2020
Well that is sad. https://t.co/KvGSawm3JR
— Joe Hagan (@joehagansays) January 31, 2020
Fuck all the politicians who say they are "for the people". Those who voted against witnesses to testify need to be voted out. #GOPCowards
— Jorge (@hip_hip_jorge) January 31, 2020
The #GOPCowards have used this #ImpeachmentTrialSham to destroy the rule of law, deny @realDonaldTrump a fair trial, & create a dictatorship all in one fatal blow. #RIPAmerica
— Edan Clay 🇺🇸 (@EdanClay) January 31, 2020
#GOPCowards
No Witnesses.
No Documents.
Why? GOP is afraid of the truth.
Worst day in the senate in several generations. 🥵 pic.twitter.com/lzzYuMYoO1
— Randy Weiss (@RanWiz) January 31, 2020
It’s official! The Republicans have opted to bury their heads in the sand rather than hear from first hand witnesses or see relevant documents. To the polls we go, America! | #ImpeachmentTrialSham #GOPCowards #RIPAmerica pic.twitter.com/bFIxQLPztq
— Champ Chats (@champ_chats) January 31, 2020
Sham
— Preet Bharara (@PreetBharara) January 31, 2020
Hey @SenateGOP I hope you realize there are millions of Americans who feel you are jeopardizing their lives or the lives of people they love. You should be ready to deal with that, for the rest of your lives. #GOPCowards
— Drew (@DjDrewlane) January 31, 2020
Live feed from D.C. #GOPCowards pic.twitter.com/lvXvxtMMzW
— Tricia Grayson, APR ⚜️ (@tgla1) January 31, 2020
We must do everything in our power to vote the Republicans who voted to block witnesses, ignoring 75% of the American people, out of office. #GOPCowards
— LaurenBaratzLogsted (@LaurenBaratzL) January 31, 2020
Cowards and traitors just gave donnie a pass on his crimes.
America must stop them now at the ballot box. ALL OF THEM trump and every one who supported him!
Remove trump and his co-conspirators.#GOPCowards pic.twitter.com/0HcVZet2qF
— Tammie Camp (@sadies_dogpal) January 31, 2020
Pure #GOPhypocrites By the #GOPCowards pic.twitter.com/tn1dZdjSXh
— WillPwr4U (@WillR_MIK) January 31, 2020
Disgusting @lisamurkowski, @SenAlexander you will go down as the 2 senators that completely just crapped all over our constitution & the body of the senate. #GOPCowards we are coming for you in November get ready! #SenateGOPCoverup #ShamImpeachmentTrial pic.twitter.com/DSehkDqUCz
— Skyleigh #GlovesOff📢⏰⚖️ (@Sky_Lee_1) January 31, 2020
The cover up is complete. This is your legacy, Republicans. #GOPCowards
— Aly (@itsalyannn) January 31, 2020
If another country held this sham the people would take to the streets and America would intervene but than again if another country had electoral college America would not consider them a democracy. Time to turn the flag upside down #ImpeachmentTrialSham #GOPCowards pic.twitter.com/sAMg1618u2
— Jimmy Streich (@JimmyStreich) January 31, 2020