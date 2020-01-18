GOP forcing Hunter Biden to testify could ‘completely backfire’ on them — here’s why
With public pressure mounting for Senate Republicans to allow officials like former National Security Adviser John Bolton and White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to testify at President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial, some in the GOP are now suggesting a trade — allowing these witnesses in exchange for Hunter Biden, the focus of Trump’s Ukraine conspiracy theories, to take the stand as well and face aggressive questioning about his role in Burisma. This is a GOP attempt to distract from the allegations against Trump by changing the subject to the Bidens.
But as CNN’s Michael Smerconish noted on Saturday, this strategy might not even work.
“This is my theory, pure speculation,” said Smerconish. “I have this vision on the Democratic side of the aisle, some who know Hunter Biden, are sort of rubbing their hands and saying, yeah, yeah, just keep begging for this guy.”
“The Republicans have created such a caricature of him. In other words, they set the bar so low,” continued Smerconish. “And then all of a sudden, Hunter Biden comes in. He’s a handsome guy. He’s articulate. He’s smart. He went to Georgetown, he went to Yale Law. He puts sentences together that are not indicative of having committed anything illicit, other than earning money, perhaps because of the name with which he was bestowed. And Americans say, ‘Oh my god, is that all there is?’ It could completely backfire. It’s one of the intangibles. I don’t know, but I’m paying attention.”
Watch below:
CNN
CNN
Dershowitz admits he’s ‘not an expert on the underlying facts’ of Trump’s impeachment with trial just days away
On CNN Saturday, former Harvard Law professor and attorney Alan Dershowitz, who will be speaking in President Donald Trump's defense at the Senate impeachment trial, admitted to host Michael Smerconish that he was "not an expert" in the underlying facts of President Donald Trump's impeachment — but opposes it anyway.
"It seems to me you are casting your role as more expert witness than advocate," said Smerconish. "Let me ask you this. are you uncomfortable arguing the underlying facts of this case?"
"I'm just not an expert on the underlying facts," said Dershowitz. "I'd be perfectly comfortable arguing any aspect of this. I have argued some of them in my writings. I'm an advocate, not a witness. I'm advocating against impeachment. I think it would create a terrible, terrible precedent for future presidents if we were to weaponize the impeachment provisions of the constitution and apply them to any president who was accused of abusing his power. That would have included Adams, Jefferson, Lincoln, Roosevelt, you name it. Virtually half of our presidents have been accused of abusing their power. As to obstruction of Congress, it's an invented concept."
Breaking Banner
CNN legal analyst argues Trump’s new ‘reality show’ legal team could blow up in his face
President Donald Trump’s new legal team for his defense in the Senate impeachment trial is stocked with big names and celebrities, most notably Alan Dershowitz and Ken Starr, and the White House clearly hopes their supposed gravitas will help win a victory in public opinion. But CNN legal analyst Susan Hennessey argued Friday that Trump’s picks could actually backfire.
“It’s obviously in keeping with the president’s reality show instincts, the big dramatic reveal, bringing back characters from last season — the last impeachment!” she said, referring specifically to Starr’s role in the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. “This has all the theatrical elements that the president loves. That said, I do think this is something that potentially is going to backfire on the president.”