Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP senator admits she’s hoping Trump’s Ukraine scheme successfully sinks Biden

Published

46 mins ago

on

In a press conference with reporters on Monday, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) gave the game away by implying she hopes that President Donald Trump’s scheme to dig up foreign dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden successfully sinks his candidacy and causes him to lose the Democratic caucuses in her state.

“Iowa caucuses are this next Monday evening. And I’m really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters, those Democratic caucus goers. Will they be supporting Vice President Biden at this point?”

ADVERTISEMENT

The remarks came after White House lawyers spent hours trying to change the subject from Trump’s attempts to extort the president of Ukraine with military aid, to the conspiracy theory surrounding Biden’s son’s work in Ukraine that he had been demanding they pursue.

“Senator Ernst just said the quiet part out loud: Republicans are terrified that Joe Biden will be the Democratic nominee, defeat Donald Trump, and help progressives gain seats in the House and take the Senate,” Biden spokesperson Andrew Bates said. “Donald Trump himself was so afraid of running against Joe Biden that he became the only president in American history who tried to force a foreign country to lie on behalf of his struggling re-election campaign. We are in a battle for the soul of this nation, and the GOP can’t stop revealing that Vice President Biden is the best candidate to win it.”

Watch below:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Alan Dershowitz’s ‘sleight of hand’ Trump defenses blown to bits by legal analyst

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

On Monday, as former Harvard Law professor Alan Dershowitz delivered his defenses of President Donald Trump to the Senate, legal analyst Elie Mystal fact-checked and debunked his "sleight of hand" arguments in real time:

All right let's do this: Sleight of hand #1: Dersh says he will analyze why the Framers chose the words they did as "the sole criteria for impeachment."

Nope, nothing in the doc says "SOLE CRITERIA." That's a trick he learned from FedSoc, requiring textual fealty.

— Elie Mystal (@ElieNYC) January 28, 2020

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

New Bolton bombshell implicates Bill Barr in Trump’s corruption with China and Turkey: report

Published

17 mins ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

Yet another huge bombshell was revealed to be included in manuscript for the upcoming book by former National Security Advisor John Bolton titled The Room Where it Happened.

"John R. Bolton, the former national security adviser, privately told Attorney General William P. Barr last year that he had concerns that President Trump was effectively granting personal favors to the autocratic leaders of Turkey and China, according to an unpublished manuscript by Mr. Bolton," New York Times correspondents Micheal Schmidt and Maggie Haberman reported Monday evening.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

GOP senator admits she’s hoping Trump’s Ukraine scheme successfully sinks Biden

Published

46 mins ago

on

January 27, 2020

By

In a press conference with reporters on Monday, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA) gave the game away by implying she hopes that President Donald Trump's scheme to dig up foreign dirt on former Vice President Joe Biden successfully sinks his candidacy and causes him to lose the Democratic caucuses in her state.

"Iowa caucuses are this next Monday evening. And I'm really interested to see how this discussion today informs and influences the Iowa caucus voters, those Democratic caucus goers. Will they be supporting Vice President Biden at this point?"

The remarks came after White House lawyers spent hours trying to change the subject from Trump's attempts to extort the president of Ukraine with military aid, to the conspiracy theory surrounding Biden's son's work in Ukraine that he had been demanding they pursue.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image