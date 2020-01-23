GOP senator attacked Lt Col Vindman for not being patriotic — while she was ignoring the impeachment trial

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) attacked veteran and former Soviet escapee Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman while she was supposed to be attending the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Blackburn, who’s been criticized for not paying attention, was either tweeting from the chamber or left the Senate floor to tweet out her displeasure of the former Iraq vet.

“Alexander Vindman broke the chain of command and leaked the contents of the President’s July 25th phone call to his pal, the “whistleblower.” Over a policy dispute with the President!” Blackburn said. “How is that not vindictive?”

On the first day of the trial, Blackburn was caught spending most of her time talking to Fox News. Thursday she was observed reading a book that had nothing to do with the impeachment trial and tweeted multiple times attacking others.