Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP senator attacked Lt Col Vindman for not being patriotic — while she was ignoring the impeachment trial

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) attacked veteran and former Soviet escapee Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman while she was supposed to be attending the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Blackburn, who’s been criticized for not paying attention, was either tweeting from the chamber or left the Senate floor to tweet out her displeasure of the former Iraq vet.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Alexander Vindman broke the chain of command and leaked the contents of the President’s July 25th phone call to his pal, the “whistleblower.” Over a policy dispute with the President!” Blackburn said. “How is that not vindictive?”

On the first day of the trial, Blackburn was caught spending most of her time talking to Fox News. Thursday she was observed reading a book that had nothing to do with the impeachment trial and tweeted multiple times attacking others.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP senator attacked Lt Col Vindman for not being patriotic — while she was ignoring the impeachment trial

Published

1 min ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) attacked veteran and former Soviet escapee Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman while she was supposed to be attending the Senate impeachment trial of President Donald Trump.

Blackburn, who's been criticized for not paying attention, was either tweeting from the chamber or left the Senate floor to tweet out her displeasure of the former Iraq vet.

"Alexander Vindman broke the chain of command and leaked the contents of the President’s July 25th phone call to his pal, the “whistleblower.” Over a policy dispute with the President!" Blackburn said. "How is that not vindictive?"

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Marsha Blackburn lashes out at conservative pundit — and pretends she’s a ‘busy mama’

Published

41 mins ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-TN) has spent most of the impeachment trial not paying attention. Now a conservative is calling her out for spending her third day in a row ignoring the proceedings.

She spent the first day of debate about amendments to the rules speaking with Fox News when she was supposed to be on the Senate floor.

Wednesday, Blackburn and other members, including some Democrats, spent the evening leaving the chamber.

Finally, on the third day of the impeachment trial, Blackburn was spotted reading a book that had nothing to do with impeachment.

Conservative Washington Post columnist Jennifer Rubin called her out on it, only to get a snippy and sarcastic response.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Internet blasts Trump claim he will save Social Security: ‘Were you lying yesterday or today?’

Published

60 mins ago

on

January 23, 2020

By

President Donald Trump attempted to walk-back controversial statements he made suggesting he would push cuts to Social Security and Medicaid.

Cuts to the popular programs are overwhelmingly unpopular and have become a flashpoint in the 2020 presidential election.

While attending the World Economic Forum’s summit in Davos, Trump told CNBC's Joe Kernan that entitlements would be on his plate.

https://twitter.com/BridgeProject21/status/1220022230068924416

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image