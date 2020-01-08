GOP senator backs War Powers vote after ‘unconstitutional’ briefing from the Trump administration

Conservative Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) blasted the Trump administration on Wednesday for their “unconstitutional” briefing on why President Donald Trump assassinated Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.

CBS News reporter Kathryn Watson described Lee as “ANGRY.”

“It’s un-American, it’s unconstitutional, and it’s wrong,” Lee said.

He will now support a vote on the war pushed by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA).

Fox News cut away during his statements:

Fox News cut away from Republican Sen. Mike Lee as he excoriated the Trump admin’s Soleimani briefing as “probably the worst briefing at least on a military issue I’ve seen.” pic.twitter.com/736Qtd6bWZ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 8, 2020

