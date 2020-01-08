Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP senator backs War Powers vote after ‘unconstitutional’ briefing from the Trump administration

Published

2 mins ago

on

Conservative Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) blasted the Trump administration on Wednesday for their “unconstitutional” briefing on why President Donald Trump assassinated Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.

CBS News reporter Kathryn Watson described Lee as “ANGRY.”

“It’s un-American, it’s unconstitutional, and it’s wrong,” Lee said.

ADVERTISEMENT

He will now support a vote on the war pushed by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA).

Fox News cut away during his statements:

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT


Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

GOP senator backs War Powers vote after ‘unconstitutional’ briefing from the Trump administration

Published

2 mins ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

Conservative Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) blasted the Trump administration on Wednesday for their "unconstitutional" briefing on why President Donald Trump assassinated Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.

CBS News reporter Kathryn Watson described Lee as "ANGRY."

"It's un-American, it's unconstitutional, and it's wrong," Lee said.

He will now support a vote on the war pushed by Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA).

Fox News cut away during his statements:

https://twitter.com/atrupar/status/1215023938532712450

https://twitter.com/kathrynw5/status/1215021985710923776

https://twitter.com/igorbobic/status/1215021730877628417

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Trump ripped for crisis photo showing ‘a bunch of old white guys’: ‘It’s called The Situation Comedy Room’

Published

21 mins ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

The White House on Wednesday released a photo of President Donald Trump huddled with advisors in the Situation Room on Tuesday after Iran launched ballistic missile attacks against U.S. troops in response to America's assassination of Iranian General Qassim Suleimani.

Questions continue to swill over why Trump assassinated Suleimani, when two previous administrations and Israel had both decided such action would be counterproductive.

The photo shows Trump -- arms crossed tightly -- with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and -- as many internet users noted -- "a bunch old white guys."

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Rockets fired into Green Zone near US embassy in Baghdad: report

Published

41 mins ago

on

January 8, 2020

By

There are multiple reports of air raid sirens going off at the United States embassy in Baghdad. In videos, loud pops and explosions followed.

The information hasn't been confirmed by U.S. news outlets or by the White House. The action comes after two U.S. bases were bombed by Iran Tuesday night.

https://twitter.com/ChloeSalsameda/status/1215014877200125952

https://twitter.com/BarzanSadiq/status/1215015010805649410

https://twitter.com/ragipsoylu/status/1215014510223937536

https://twitter.com/janearraf/status/1215012514322358274

https://twitter.com/Imamofpeace/status/1215013420161884161

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image