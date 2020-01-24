Quantcast
Connect with us

GOP senator complains that government didn’t cover up Trump’s Ukraine scheme: ‘This didn’t have to be exposed’

Published

1 min ago

on

Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI), who tried unsuccessfully last summer to get President Donald Trump to reinstate military aid for Ukraine, bitterly complained on Friday that the government didn’t do enough to cover up President Donald Trump’s efforts to push the Ukrainian government to investigate prospective 2020 rival Joe Biden.

Politico reports that Johnson said he believed the entire controversy had harmed relations between Ukraine and the United States, and he expressed confidence that Trump could have been convinced to release military aid to the country if government officials had kept their misgivings about the hold in house.

ADVERTISEMENT

“It never should have got exposed outside of the agencies,” he said. “It just shouldn’t have. If these guys are really trying to help Ukraine, it hasn’t helped.”

Johnson further explained that he believed Trump would have lifted the aid once he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in person.

“I was always convinced that once President Trump met President Zelensky, those two were going to hit it off great and now all of a sudden Ukraine would be Trump’s best friend,” he said. “I’ve just always believed that. I think it’s true. So this didn’t have to be exposed.”

In fact, Trump only lifted the hold on military aid to Ukraine after learning about an anonymous whistleblower complaint that alleged he was trying to shake down the country until it launched probes of the president’s political opponents.

ADVERTISEMENT

Report typos and corrections to: [email protected].
READ COMMENTS - JOIN THE DISCUSSION
Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

Pence-loving GOP candidate urged to withdraw over Ashley Madison account

Published

28 mins ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

Ohio's Republican Party is asking a statehouse candidate to withdraw after he admitted to setting up an account for a dating service for people who are already married.

GOP candidate Joe Dills, who touts his family values credentials in campaign materials, disclosed Friday that he set up an account on the Ashley Madison website in 2013, but insisted he was single at the time and did not actively meet with anyone, reported the Cincinnati Enquirer.

Continue Reading

Breaking Banner

McConnell is running a ‘scam’ to keep Bolton from testifying so Trump’s trial can end without any more damage: columnist

Published

2 hours ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

According to Greg Sargent at the Washington Post, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying to pull one over on the Democrats in his attempt to make sure former national security adviser John Bolton doesn't speak during the impeachment trial of Donald Trump -- and that Democrats should call his bluff.

Noting a CNN report that states, "A growing number of Republicans are pointing to President Donald Trump's threat to invoke executive privilege in order to make their case against subpoenas sought by Democrats for key witnesses and documents, a development that could bolster Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell's goal of a swift end to the impeachment trial," as an excuse to keep Bolton at arms-length from testifying, the Wapo columnist said executive privilege may not be the stop-gap Republicans think it is.

Continue Reading
 

Breaking Banner

Columnist drops the hammer on ‘Stalinist’ GOP for running a bogus ‘show trial’ to exonerate Trump

Published

3 hours ago

on

January 24, 2020

By

In a brutal column for the Daily Beast, longtime political observer Michael Tomasky went all-in on an attack on Republican senators for turning the impeachment trial of Donald Trump into a "Stalinist show trial" where the outcome is known before it even starts.

Reflecting on the impassioned case laid out by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA) over the past three days, Tomasky wondered what it would take to get through to Republicans who seem uninterested in fulfilling their constitutional duties.

Continue Reading
 
 
Help Raw Story Uncover Injustice. Join Raw Story Investigates for $1 and go ad-free.
LEARN MORE
close-image