GOP senator tells home-state press that impeachment trial must be ‘viewed as fair’: report

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) spoke to local reporters on Saturday about her role in the upcoming Donald Trump impeachment trial.

Murkowski explained she would likely vote with Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) on an initial vote on whether to allow witnesses. However, she left the door open to voting for witnesses after House impeachment managers make their opening case.

“I don’t know what more we need until I have been given the base case,” she said. “We will have that opportunity to say ‘yes’ or ‘no’ … and if we say ‘yes,’ the floor is open.”

Overall, Murkowski said it was important for the trial to been viewed as fair.

“It is important that we have a process that is viewed as fair,” Murkowski said.

