GOP senators ‘feel blindsided’ administration had bombshell Bolton book and didn’t tell them – experts call it a ‘cover up’
Republican Senators are angry and “feel blindsided” the White House did not tell them it had a draft copy of John Bolton’s upcoming book before they defended President Trump’s lies that he did not extort Ukraine. The New York Times late Sunday revealed it had obtained the unpublished manuscript in which Bolton writes that in August Trump told him he wanted to continue to withhold aid from Ukraine until they agreed to manufacture “dirt” on Joe Biden and Hunter Biden.
One of the authors of that NY Times article, Maggie Haberman, Monday added to her reporting, via Twitter:
Per sources, some GOP senators privately pushing White House for information on who at administration had visibility into the manuscript over the last month. Senators feel blindsided.
— Maggie Haberman (@maggieNYT) January 27, 2020
But many are convinced that Republican Senators had to have known that Trump was lying about his “perfect call” with Ukraine President Zelensky, as they lied for him.
And some experts are pointing to Haberman’s tweet and doubting they didn’t know – and accusing the lawmakers and Trump of engaging in a “cover up.”
If any R’s are looking for cover – an excuse (not that they need one) to break ranks & end Trump’s cover up, they’ve got it now. It’s likely the last chance to put country over party & save the republic. That there is so little hope this can happen is Trump’s chief accomplishment https://t.co/aApO8qpIZo
— Joyce Alene (@JoyceWhiteVance) January 27, 2020
Understand why this is important: GOP Senators (and even House) have staked their careers on a defense story that the White House encouraged. Now they look like they were part of the cover up.
They were betting Trump had all this nailed down better. https://t.co/3YHMV9XPlH
— emptywheel (@emptywheel) January 27, 2020
“How do you expect us to assist in your cover up if you don’t tell us what we’re supposed to be covering up?” 🙄 https://t.co/yGO1oUmjbK
— scary lawyerguy (@scarylawyerguy) January 27, 2020
Senate GOP outraged that they weren’t more closely kept in the loop on coverup. https://t.co/93JWicXVq0
— Michael Czin (@MikeCzin) January 27, 2020
Commentary
Democrats allege a GOP ‘cover-up’ after leaked John Bolton manuscript blows up Trump’s defense
Democrats stepped up their calls for Senate Republicans to allow witnesses at Donald Trump's impeachment trial after a leaked manuscript for an upcoming memoir by former national security adviser John Bolton undercut the president's defense.
This article was originally published at Salon
Trump told Bolton he wanted to maintain a freeze on $391 million in aid to Ukraine until its leaders agreed to help investigate the Bidens, according to a manuscript turned over by Bolton to the National Security Council for review, which was obtained by The New York Times.
Doug Collins whines to reporters: It’s not fair that everybody believes John Bolton over Donald Trump
Rep. Doug Collins (R-GA), a member of the president's impeachment defense, complained on Monday that President Donald Trump has less credibility than former National Security Adviser John Bolton.
Collins made the remarks to reporters hours after The New York Times leaked part of a manuscript from Bolton's book, which suggests that the president wanted a quid pro quo before sending military aid to Ukraine.
"It's interesting to hear the questions," Collins said, interrupting another member's answer. "If John Bolton says it, it must be true. Even though the president said it didn't happen, [Attorney General William Barr] said it didn't happen."