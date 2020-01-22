Quantcast
GOP would ‘block the smoking gun’ Trump used to shoot someone on Fifth Ave: law professor

39 mins ago

As the Senate impeachment trial entered its second day, the Democratic impeachment managers laid out a gigantic trove of damning evidence against President Donald Trump regarding his scheme in Ukraine. But there is no indication that any Republican senator has been swayed to vote to convict, and it remains unclear even whether they will vote to allow additional evidence to be heard.

Law professor Jennifer Taub laid out in colorful imagery how hellbent Republicans are on acquitting the president, in the face of any conceivable evidence:


In a thread on Twitter, The Nation justice correspondent Elie Mystal broke down the ingenious argument that House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) used to trap the GOP with President Donald Trump's own obstruction — by laying out the case against Trump that witnesses said were in documents the president is blocking, and then challenging them to compel Trump to produce those documents if they don't believe the evidence.

Bad faith actors like @LindseyGrahamSC will not care, but what @RepAdamSchiff is doing here is brilliant. He's referencing docs he doesn't have, reminding the Senate that they can demand those docs, and then explaining what *other witnesses under oath* have said about those docs.

The lead House impeachment manager fact-checked Republicans during opening arguments in the prosecution of President Donald Trump.

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who chairs the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence, reminded the Senate of the actual evidence that refutes the GOP talking point.

Schiff noted the testimony, emails and text messages that show Ukraine felt enormous pressure to go along with the quid pro quo.

The former federal prosecutor shouted, "they're at war!"

Schiff said it was "$400 million worth of pressure."

Lead impeachment manager Adam Schiff pushes back on GOP argument that Ukraine didn't feel pressure following Trump call with Zelenskiy and withheld aid: "Like they're going to admit that they were being shaken down by the president of the United States." https://t.co/nfmmCjGJjV pic.twitter.com/1idgdnIpec

