GOP would ‘block the smoking gun’ Trump used to shoot someone on Fifth Ave: law professor

As the Senate impeachment trial entered its second day, the Democratic impeachment managers laid out a gigantic trove of damning evidence against President Donald Trump regarding his scheme in Ukraine. But there is no indication that any Republican senator has been swayed to vote to convict, and it remains unclear even whether they will vote to allow additional evidence to be heard.

Law professor Jennifer Taub laid out in colorful imagery how hellbent Republicans are on acquitting the president, in the face of any conceivable evidence: