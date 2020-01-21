Quantcast
#GOPCoverup trends on Twitter as Senate Republicans are blasted for ‘sham’ impeachment trial

Published

1 min ago

on

Senate Republicans were blasted for repeatedly voting against documents and witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Multiple vulnerable Senate Republicans will face voters in 2020, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) himself, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ), Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

The hashtag #GOPCoverup trended nationally on Twitter on Tuesday, here’s some of what people were saying:

