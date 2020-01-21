GOPCoverup trends on Twitter as Senate Republicans are blasted for ‘sham’ impeachment trial

Senate Republicans were blasted for repeatedly voting against documents and witnesses in President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial.

Multiple vulnerable Senate Republicans will face voters in 2020, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) himself, Sen. Joni Ernst (R-IA), Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME), Sen. Martha McSally (R-AZ), Sen. Cory Gardner (R-CO), Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC), Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), Sen. Steve Daines (R-MT) and Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC).

ADVERTISEMENT

The hashtag #GOPCoverup trended nationally on Twitter on Tuesday, here’s some of what people were saying:

Every single @GOP senator who is complicit with the #GOPCoverup in this #ImpeachmentTrial needs to be voted out of public office. @realDonaldTrump is not above the law. — David Leavitt (@David_Leavitt) January 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I was planning to watch every minute of the trial, but why bother? THE FIX IS IN. This is now just a televised #GOPCoverup. 🤮 https://t.co/pevt9BCabP — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) January 21, 2020

The hilarious thing about the GOP destroying their party is that they are doing it for Trump. That's like blowing up your mansion because your toilet is clogged. #GOPCoverup — Jeremy Newberger (@jeremynewberger) January 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

#GOPCoverup if Trump did nothing wrong, why are the GOP so desperate to cover up all the evidence. To block witnesses. To block the admission of evidence exposed from the House investigation..Ask yourselves WHY? He is GUILTY and a threat to national security & they don’t care. — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) January 21, 2020

#GOPCoverup = a trial with no witnesses and evidence. Voters remember this on Election Day. Republicans are on the record. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) January 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I literally don’t get it. If Senate Republicans are so damn sure of Trump’s innocence, wouldn’t they want AS MUCH EVIDENCE AS POSSIBLE to prove their point?!?!! But nah, this ain’t a trial. It’s a #GOPCoverup — Sally Kohn (@sallykohn) January 21, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

I’m not even stressing myself about this #TrumpsRemovalTrial. The republicans in charge have made it very clear it won’t be fair and they will aquit him. What I am concerned about is that every voter who is sick and tired of the chaos called Trump, come out to vote.#GOPCoverup — Toni 🦋♥️ (@tonipayne) January 21, 2020

In this case, phrases like "sham trial" & "cover up" aren't mere political messaging. They're accurate. This is a #GOPCoverup (or, if we're honest about who is calling the shots in this trial, a #TrumpCoverup) of the most serious offenses a president has ever been impeached over. https://t.co/KPWwfM4wNS — Ashton Pittman (@ashtonpittman) January 21, 2020

Let's be very clear: This trial is nothing more than a staged #GOPCoverup. Mitch McConnell and Senate Republicans have turned the Senate into a partisan circus. I hope they're ready to live with this legacy. — Robert Reich (@RBReich) January 21, 2020