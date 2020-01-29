Quantcast
#GreatPresidentsNever trends nationwide as the internet reminds Trump of his many mistakes

While the United States Senate debated removing President Donald Trump from office for abuse of power and/or obstruction of Congress, the internet debated other mistakes made by the leader of the free world.

The hashtag “Great Presidents Never” trended nationwide on Wednesday, with users adding their own thoughts on appropriate presidential conduct.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

Breaking Banner

