GreatPresidentsNever trends nationwide as the internet reminds Trump of his many mistakes

While the United States Senate debated removing President Donald Trump from office for abuse of power and/or obstruction of Congress, the internet debated other mistakes made by the leader of the free world.

The hashtag “Great Presidents Never” trended nationwide on Wednesday, with users adding their own thoughts on appropriate presidential conduct.

Here’s some of what people were saying:

#GreatPresidentsNever try to manipulate meteorology with a sharpie. pic.twitter.com/t51ntOIHdU — Robin is only your 🐦 (@NeverThatRobin2) January 30, 2020

#GreatPresidentsNever spend more time golfing than working pic.twitter.com/t90cjvaC7X — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) January 30, 2020

#GreatPresidentsNever cheat on their mistress with a porn star while their 3rd wife just gave birth to their baby 10 days before… #MAGA #EVANGELICALSFORTRUMP pic.twitter.com/U4RWM6h5Mv — Christian Reda (@BuyMyScript) January 30, 2020

#GreatPresidentsNever have to tell you how great they are and how much they are winning….. only Charlie Sheen does that. #BellLetsTalk pic.twitter.com/YrjvsilG9e — Lafe Hale (@LafeHale) January 30, 2020

#GreatPresidentsNever Tweet photos of themselves as Rocky Balboa pic.twitter.com/vrJg30WKEF — Walt Kerley (@GanjaGraves) January 30, 2020

#GreatPresidentsNever have a defense attorney who wrote this pic.twitter.com/oVik6Kztku — Charles Chase (@IAmCharlesChase) January 30, 2020

#GreatPresidentsNever salute a North Korean General Major Gen. Eaton said,”It is wholly inappropriate for the commander in chief of our armed forces to salute the military of our adversary, especially one which is responsible for a regime of terror, murder & unspeakable horror” pic.twitter.com/TxXDV2MVZE — Country Over Party (@CountryOverPar5) January 30, 2020

#GreatPresidentsNever – Cheat to win elections

– Hide the documents

– Hide the witnesses

– Threaten witnesses

– Threaten US Senators

– Threaten Ambassadors

– Act like criminal thugs

– Make a complete mockery of the office of the President — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) January 30, 2020

#GreatPresidentsNever take sides with our enemy over our own intelligence community. pic.twitter.com/6aEQwguE0d — Voo Doo (@voodeaus) January 30, 2020

#GreatPresidentsNever Pull orphaned babies out of the nursery for photo ops with #HospitalFonzie pic.twitter.com/KUCKWMKVem — View from my Office (@viewfrommyoffic) January 30, 2020

#GreatPresidentsNever: 🔹Abuse power and obstruct justice 🔹Embolden white supremacists 🔹Demonize and scapegoat immigrants 🔹Put children and babies in cages 🔹Cozy up to authoritarian dictators 🔹Assault women’s reproductive rights 🔹Brag about themselves every day — Ryan Knight 🏳️‍🌈 🗽 (@ProudResister) January 30, 2020

#GreatPresidentsNever forget how an umbrella works pic.twitter.com/9SsIujYVuY — Mister Race Bannon (@MrRaceBannon) January 30, 2020

#GreatPresidentsNever take away healthcare or our pre-existing conditions protection. What are people currently suffering from windmill cancer supposed to do? Suddenly not have healthcare? — Jeff Dwoskin (@bigmacher) January 30, 2020

#GreatPresidentsNever have to stay in office to avoid indictment pic.twitter.com/fv9kMAB0d7 — cassandracarolina (@cassandra17lina) January 30, 2020

#GreatPresidentsNever put their own interests above those of the country. pic.twitter.com/dK3QUmHOAi — Dr K #DemCast (@DocKimResists) January 30, 2020