Greta Thunberg patents own name and ‘Fridays for Future’
Teen eco warrior Greta Thunberg said Wednesday she has registered both her own name and her “Fridays For Future” global protest movement as trademarks in order to prevent them from being hijacked for fraudulent purposes.
“My name and the #FridaysForFuture movement are constantly being used for commercial purposes without any consent whatsoever,” the 17-year-old Swede wrote on her Instagram account.
“I assure you, I and the other school strikers have absolutely no interests in trademarks. But unfortunately it needs to be done.”
She complained that “there are still people who are trying to impersonate me or falsely claim that they ‘represent’ me in order to communicate with high profile people, politicians, media, artists etc.”
There had also been instances of marketing, product selling and people collecting money “in my and the movement’s name,” she wrote.
“That is why I’ve applied to register my name, Fridays For Future,… as trademarks. This action is to protect the movement and its activities.”
Thunberg, whose protests have attracted millions of young people across the globe, also said she was setting up a non-profit making foundation to handle the financial side of “Fridays for Future”, such as book royalties, donations and prize money.
She insisted that the foundation would be “completely transparent,” for example, with regard to the taxes it has to pay.
“The foundation’s aim will be to promote ecological, climatic and social sustainability, as well as mental health,” the campaigner wrote.
Thunberg’s climate struggle began quietly in August 2018 when she skipped school for the first three weeks, and then on Fridays to spend the day outside Sweden’s parliament with a sign labelled “School strike for climate”.
Since then, she has become the face behind the global protest movement, particularly for young people.
Thunberg has also come under ferocious attack from climate changes deniers, who accuse her of being manipulated by a “green lobby”.
Dershowitz Harvard Law colleague says he just made the best case for calling John Bolton as a witness
During President Trump's impeachment trial this Wednesday, Trump defense team member Alan Dershowitz reiterated the following hypothetical:
"What if a Democratic president were to be elected and Congress were to authorize much money to either Israel or the Palestinians, and the Democratic president were to say to Israel: 'No -- I'm gonna withhold this money unless you stop all settlement growth,' or to the Palestinians: 'I will withhold the money Congress authorized to you unless you stop paying terrorists,' and the president said -- quid pro quo -- 'If you don't do it, you don't get the money; if you do it, you get the money.' There's no one in this chamber that would regard that as in any way unlawful."
‘Very interesting indeed’: Susan Collins and Lisa Murkowski praised for question that cornered Trump lawyer
Two Republican senators were praised online for asking an insightful question during President Donald Trump's impeachment hearing on Wednesday.
Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME) and Sen. Lisa Murkowksi (R-AK) asked a joint question about whether Trump ever raised concerns about Hunter Biden or his father with former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko.
Alana Abramson, a congressional reporter for TIME magazine, noted the two sit next to each other and that it "looked like they were conferring on it via note passing."
Face masks, fear and boredom: Chinese react to virus threat
Whether lining up to buy face masks, blockading villages or finding ways to stave off boredom amid a city in lockdown, the outbreak of a new and deadly virus has brought disruption to the daily lives of people across China.
In Wuhan, the city where the previously unknown form of coronavirus first appeared, the streets are deserted. Placed under lockdown by the central government since January 23, with citizens forbidden to leave without special permission, many are choosing to remain indoors to minimize risk of infection.