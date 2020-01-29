Quantcast
Hannity’s latest meltdown shows the ‘cult of Trump’ now thinks speaking truth amounts to ‘Trump hatred’: op-ed

Published

9 mins ago

on

In a piece published at the Washington Post this Wednesday, Greg Sargent writes that the “Cult of Trump” now deems any Republican who “dares to acknowledge the relevance of facts outside the disinformation bubble that President Trump and his propagandists have constructed in his defense” can only be motivated by “Trump hatred.” Case in point: Fox News host Sean Hannity.

Sargent cites Hannity’s “spectacular meltdown” over the fact that Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) has expressed openness to hearing testimony from former national security adviser John Bolton.

“Hannity’s performance illustrates how preposterously weak Trump’s defenses have become, and how heavily they depend on insulating Trump’s extraordinary corruption, and the lies justifying it, from contrary facts and legitimate outside scrutiny,” Sargent writes.

According to Sargent, Hannity’s panicking is the result of news that there are potentially four GOP senators who will vote to allow more witnesses at Trump’s impeachment trial — a development in which Mitch McConnell reportedly doesn’t have the votes to stop.

“What this really means is that, if GOP senators vote against hearing new information, they’ll be carrying Trump’s coverup through to completion,” Sargent writes. “This is what Hannity is actually raging at Romney for failing to facilitate.”

Read his full piece over at The Washington Post.

‘The worst I’ve seen’: Conservative reacts in horror to Trump’s ‘dangerous’ abuse of executive powers

Published

16 mins ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

Conservative Quin Hillyer has long been an advocate of restraining the power of the executive branch under both Democratic and Republican presidents -- and now he thinks it's time for the United States Senate to clamp down on President Donald Trump.

In his latest column for the Washington Examiner, Hillyer argues that the strongest defense of Trump's conduct lies in an expansive view of executive power that makes the president virtually unaccountable for any wrongdoing.

Continue Reading
 

2020 Election

GOP Rep. Doug Collins launches Senate run — and fellow Republicans quickly slam his ‘stunning shortsightedness’

Published

22 mins ago

on

January 29, 2020

By

Fast-talking Georgia GOP Rep. Doug Collins did a lot of grandstanding during the House impeachment hearings, and it now appears defending President Donald Trump was not his only goal in grabbing the spotlight time and time again.

Wednesday morning Congressman Collins announced he intends to become Senator Collins – by directly running against the current incumbent, Republican Senator Kelly Loeffler.

He was immediately destroyed by the National Republican Senatorial Committee is (NRSC), the Senate group that works to get Republicans elected to the Senate.

Continue Reading
 
 
