Harvard law professor Laurence Tribe catches Alan Dershowitz in humiliating hypocrisy

Harvard Constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe called out President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Alan Dershowitz, Sunday on Twitter, noting that his opinions seem to evolve depending on who he’s defending.

Dershowitz is on a kind of press junket for the president, defending him in various media appearances. The former lawyer to Jeffrey Epstein is handling Trump’s defense as it pertains to the abuse of power. Dershowitz thinks that charge has no basis in law. In fact, impeachment trials aren’t actually legal proceedings, they’re political proceedings, because the Justice Department claimed that Trump can’t be indicted under the law while he’s president.

As Tribe said, Dershowitz seems to have changed his tune since former President Bill Clinton’s trial in the late 1990s.

“It certainly doesn’t have to be a crime if you have somebody who completely corrupts the office of president and who abuses trust and who poses great danger to our liberty,” Dershowitz told Larry King, Aug 1988.

All Democrats would have to do is deliver quotes from Dershowitz and former independent counsel Ken Starr to humiliate the president’s legal defense.