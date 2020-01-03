Haunting video re-emerges of Trump warning ‘our president will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate’
Video footage of then-private citizen Donald Trump warning in 2011 that “our president will start a war with Iran because he has absolutely no ability to negotiate” resurfaced Thursday night after the U.S. assassinated Iran’s top military leader and six others in a drone strike in Baghdad, sparking fears of a catastrophic regional and possibly global conflict.
Trump, of course, was referring to former President Barack Obama, who he called “weak and ineffective” and accused of attempting to start a war with Iran to boost his reelection chances.
“So the only way he figures that he’s going to get reelected—and as sure as you’re sitting there—is to start a war with Iran,” Trump said at the time.
Obama went on to win reelection in 2012 without launching a war with Iran. In 2015, the U.S., Iran, and other major nations adopted the Iran nuclear agreement, which Trump effectively shredded last year.
In his second tweet since the U.S. assassination of Qassem Soleimani—the first was an image of the American flag—Trump wrote that “Iran never won a war, but never lost a negotiation!”
Critics voiced a mixture of alarm and confusion in response to the president’s brief statement. “Trump is just dropping vague, wrong, unhelpful comments into a tense and volatile situation,” said the Post‘s Josh Rogin.
Robert Maguire, research director with Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, added, “The guy who sold himself as the greatest negotiator in history is tweeting about how hard it is to negotiate with the country he might have started a war with instead.”
Fox News' Geraldo Rivera on Friday schooled "Fox & Friends" co-host Brian Kilmeade for warmongering against Iran in the wake of the killing of Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani.
Rivera started off by praising President Donald Trump and the American military for securing the American embassy in Iraq after it was besieged by protesters this week, but then he warned that Trump had squandered this victory by ordering the killing of Suleimani, which he said would be seen as a major escalation by the Iranians.
Trump has ‘dismantled the national security infrastructure’ — at exactly the moment we need it: CNN’s Jim Sciutto
On Friday, CNN's Jim Sciutto outlined a significant challenge that is immediately apparent in the wake of the strike that eliminated Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani: the traditional national security apparatus that could help America make life or death decisions around escalating tension with Iran has been gutted.
"Why is it important to go through traditional processes like informing the Gang of Eight?" asked anchor John Berman. "Why is it significant that President Trump chose to brief or tell his friend Lindsey Graham about this before telling others?"
"I've spoken to senior members who say he's upended, bypassed, even dismantled the national security infrastructure, through multiple administrations," said Sciutto. "Not a Democratic/Republican thing. Hundreds of people whose job it is to help develop policy and inform the president of the consequences, potential consequences of his decision. This president has chosen to bypass that repeatedly."
Ex-Trump official calls BS on Pompeo’s claim that Suleimani killing makes the world ‘safer’
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday claimed that the killing of Iranian military leader Qassim Suleimani had made the world "safer" -- even though the actions of Pompeo's own State Department directly contradict his words.
David Lapan, who served as the spokesman for the Department of Homeland Security under President Donald Trump, shredded Pompeo for his rosy assessment of the Suleimani killing even as the State Department frantically works to evacuate Americans from Iraq in anticipation of expected retaliation from Iran.