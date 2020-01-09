HBO ‘Succession’ producer warns the GOP about the end of Trump’s ‘cult’: ‘There’s going to be a reckoning’

Republican elected officials were warned on MSNBC on Thursday night that President Donald Trump’s “cult” would end and they would pay “a reputational price forever.”

Lawrence O’Donnell interviewed journalist Frank Rich, the executive producer of HBO’s “Veep” and “Succession” series about a recent essay published at New York magazine, where Rich works as a writer-at-large.

The essay was headlined, “What Will Happen to The Trump Toadies? Look to Nixon’s defenders, and the Vichy collaborators, for clues.”

“I tried to make the point whoever goes to jail or doesn’t go to jail, whatever crimes are found out now or in the course of the Trump presidency is nothing compared to what’s been buried that none of us know about,” Rich told O’Donnell. “And people are going to be turning over rocks for decades.”

He noted cult leaders never stick around long, but their actions haunt the lives of their followers.

“They will never see the problems with their ways, but the people who swirl around them and were taken in, they’re going to pay a price, a human price and a reputational price forever,” Rich predicted.

