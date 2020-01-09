HBO ‘Succession’ producer warns the GOP about the end of Trump’s ‘cult’: ‘There’s going to be a reckoning’

Republican elected officials were warned on MSNBC on Thursday night that President Donald Trump’s “cult” would end and they would pay “a reputational price forever.”
Lawrence O’Donnell interviewed journalist Frank Rich, the executive producer of HBO’s “Veep” and “Succession” series about a recent essay published at New York magazine, where Rich works as a writer-at-large.
The essay was headlined, “What Will Happen to The Trump Toadies? Look to Nixon’s defenders, and the Vichy collaborators, for clues.”
“I tried to make the point whoever goes to jail or doesn’t go to jail, whatever crimes are found out now or in the course of the Trump presidency is nothing compared to what’s been buried that none of us know about,” Rich told O’Donnell. “And people are going to be turning over rocks for decades.”
He noted cult leaders never stick around long, but their actions haunt the lives of their followers.
“They will never see the problems with their ways, but the people who swirl around them and were taken in, they’re going to pay a price, a human price and a reputational price forever,” Rich predicted.
Senior White House advisor Jared Kushner's evolving role in working for his father-in-law, the president of the United States, was highlighted Donald Trump's recent confrontation with Iran, The New York Timesreported Thursday evening.
"When senior administration officials gathered in the Situation Room on Tuesday for a meeting to discuss the repercussions of the killing of Maj. Gen. Qassim Suleimani, Vice President Mike Pence had a seat at the table. So did Robert O’Brien, the national security adviser, and Mark T. Esper, the defense secretary. But the White House aide whose portfolio is the Middle East was notably absent from the meeting," the newspaper reported.
US lawmakers concerned about rushing to war with Iran adopted a measure Thursday aimed at reining in President Donald Trump's ability to take military action against the Islamic republic.
The resolution was introduced by Democrats after Trump's order to kill an Iranian commander and retaliatory missile strikes by Tehran dramatically escalated tensions and raised fears of a devastating war between the two foes.
The mostly symbolic but politically charged vote, 224 to 194, was largely along party lines, with three members of Trump's Republican Party joining Democrats in approving the measure demanding the president not engage in military action against Iran unless authorized by Congress.