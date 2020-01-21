‘He is guilty and he knows it’: Val Demings lays out the case against Trump in thunderous floor speech
On the first day of the Senate impeachment trial, Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), one of the House impeachment managers, clearly articulated the seriousness of the charges against President Donald Trump.
“The first article of impeachment charges the president with using the power of his office to solicit and pressure Ukraine to announce investigations that everyone in this chamber knows to be bogus,” said Demings. “The president didn’t even care if an investigation was actually conducted, just that it was announced. Why? Because this was for his own personal and political benefit. The first article further charges that the president did so with corrupt motives, and that his use of power for personal gain harmed the national security of the United States.”
“As the second article of impeachment charges, the president sought to conceal evidence of this conduct,” continued Demings. “He did so by ordering his entire administration — every office, every agency, every official — to defy every subpoena served in the House impeachment inquiry. No president in history has ever done anything like this. Many presidents have expressly acknowledged that they couldn’t do anything like this.”
“President Trump did not take these extreme steps to hide evidence of his innocence, or to protect the institution of the presidency,” added Demings. “As a career law enforcement officer, I have never seen anyone take such extreme steps to hide evidence allegedly proving his innocence. And I do not find that here today. The president is engaged in this cover-up because he is guilty, and he knows it.”
Watch below:
Val Demings: “As a career law enforcement officer, I have never seen anyone take such extreme steps to hide evidence allegedly proving his innocence.”
🎥@moscow_project pic.twitter.com/H4rKvkCCqt
— Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) January 21, 2020
CNN
‘Today we see a much weaker Mitch McConnell’: CNN historian says GOP leader is struggling to keep his caucus in line
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) made it clear days before the trial that he had the votes to pass the rules package he wanted. But after receiving sharp blowback over his proposal, which included requiring all opening arguments occur over a two-day span and allowing the Senate to reject evidence from the House, McConnell caved and loosened some of these rules.
On CNN's "OutFront" Tuesday, historian and former Nixon Presidential Library director Tim Naftali noted that this is a sign McConnell's hand is weaker than it appeared.
CNN
‘He is guilty and he knows it’: Val Demings lays out the case against Trump in thunderous floor speech
On the first day of the Senate impeachment trial, Rep. Val Demings (D-FL), one of the House impeachment managers, clearly articulated the seriousness of the charges against President Donald Trump.
"The first article of impeachment charges the president with using the power of his office to solicit and pressure Ukraine to announce investigations that everyone in this chamber knows to be bogus," said Demings. "The president didn't even care if an investigation was actually conducted, just that it was announced. Why? Because this was for his own personal and political benefit. The first article further charges that the president did so with corrupt motives, and that his use of power for personal gain harmed the national security of the United States."
CNN
‘Not even a close comparison’: CNN’s Toobin says Democrats have blown the GOP out of the water on preparation and facts
On Tuesday's edition of CNN's "The Situation Room," chief legal analyst Jeffrey Toobin argued that the Democratic House managers did a much better job of presenting their case than President Donald Trump's legal team.
"You know, I don't want to sound like a partisan, but the Democrats have been so much better, it is not even a close comparison as far as I can tell," said Toobin. "Adam Schiff knows the facts, and that is something that you can't fake. I mean, you know, a lot of what he is doing is off of the cuff. It is responding to the arguments, and most of the lawyers have been just reading, reading presentations."