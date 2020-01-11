‘He stood up to Nancy Pelosi’: Lindsey Graham praises Mitch McConnell for impeachment being his ‘finest hour’

Quantcast
Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) praised Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his handling of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial during an interview that was broadcast by Fox News on Saturday night.

Former Judge Jeanine Pirro interviewed Graham, who chairs the Senate judiciary committee, and asked about the standoff between McConnell and Speaker Nancy Pelosi over whether the Senate trial will feature witnesses.

Pelosi has been pressuring McConnell for a fair trial.

Graham, however, declared the debate to be over.

“It makes no sense, she’s trying to tell Mitch McConnell how to run the Senate,” he complained.

“Mitch McConnell — this is his finest hour,” Graham declared.

“He stood up to Nancy Pelosi, she’s not going to run the Senate, she gave in, and I think it hurt her,” he argued.

Watch:

