‘He stood up to Nancy Pelosi’: Lindsey Graham praises Mitch McConnell for impeachment being his ‘finest hour’

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) praised Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for his handling of President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial during an interview that was broadcast by Fox News on Saturday night.

Former Judge Jeanine Pirro interviewed Graham, who chairs the Senate judiciary committee, and asked about the standoff between McConnell and Speaker Nancy Pelosi over whether the Senate trial will feature witnesses.

ADVERTISEMENT

Pelosi has been pressuring McConnell for a fair trial.

If Republican Senators move for a quick dismissal of the charges against the President, with no witnesses or documents, it will be because they are afraid of the truth. Dismissal = cover-up#DefendOurDemocracy pic.twitter.com/umIRNjqopH — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 9, 2020

By joining a resolution to dismiss, Sen. McConnell showed his true colors. Americans have now seen what is at stake in a fair trial with witnesses & evidence, and new evidence has emerged. Every Senator will have to vote: is their loyalty is to the President or the Constitution? — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) January 10, 2020

ADVERTISEMENT

Graham, however, declared the debate to be over.

“It makes no sense, she’s trying to tell Mitch McConnell how to run the Senate,” he complained.

“Mitch McConnell — this is his finest hour,” Graham declared.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He stood up to Nancy Pelosi, she’s not going to run the Senate, she gave in, and I think it hurt her,” he argued.

Watch: